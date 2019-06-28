Global Bio chem Technology : Announcements and Notices - Voting Results of Resolutions Proposed at Annual General Meeting
06/28/2019 | 08:21am EDT
GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
大 成 生 化 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司 *
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00809)
VOTING RESULTS OF RESOLUTIONS PROPOSED
AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were duly passed by way of poll.
Reference is made to the circular of Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited ("Company") dated 17 April 2019 ("Circular") and the revised notice of the annual general meeting of the Company dated 20 May 2019. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.
VOTING RESULTS OF THE Annual General Meeting
Pursuant to rule 13.39(5) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules"), the board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that the following ordinary resolutions ("Resolutions") were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 28 June 2019 ("Annual General Meeting"):
Resolutions
Number of votes (%)
FOR
AGAINST
1.
To receive and approve the audited consolidated financial
3,446,082,638
1,345,200
statements and the reports of the Directors and auditors
Shares
Shares
of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018.
(99.96%)
(0.04%)
2.
(a)
To re-elect Mr. Yuan Weisen as Director.
3,447,427,838
0
Shares
Share
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
(b)
To re-elect Mr. Liu Shuhang as Director.
3,447,427,838
0
Shares
Share
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
Resolutions
Number of votes (%)
FOR
AGAINST
(c)
To re-elect Mr. Yeung Kit Lam as Director.
3,446,082,638
1,345,200
Shares
Shares
(99.96%)
(0.04%)
(d)
To re-elect Ms. Liang Wanpeng as Director.
3,447,427,838
0
Shares
Share
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
(e)
To re-elect Mr. Zhao Jin as Director.
3,447,427,838
0
Shares
Share
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
(f)
To authorise the Board to fix the Directors'
3,447,427,838
0
remuneration.
Shares
Share
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
3.
To re-appoint the auditors of the Company and authorise
3,447,427,838
0
the Board to fix their remuneration.
Shares
Share
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
4.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot,
3,446,082,638
2,129,200
issue or otherwise deal with the Company's shares.
Shares
Shares
(99.94%)
(0.06%)
5.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to purchase
3,448,211,838
0
the Company's shares.
Shares
Share
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
6.
To add the number of shares repurchased by the
3,446,082,638
2,129,200
Company to the mandate granted to the Directors under
Shares
Shares
resolution no. 4.
(99.94%)
(0.06%)
As at the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total issued share capital of the Company was HK$639,899,836 divided into 6,398,998,360 ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each ("Shares") in the capital of the Company which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions. There was no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any of the Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting, and no Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting.
The Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the Annual General Meeting for the vote-taking.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of the Board
Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited
Yuan Weisen
Chairman
Hong Kong, 28 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely, Mr. Yuan Weisen, Mr. Zhang Zihua and Mr. Liu Shuhang; one non-executive Director, namely, Ms. Liang Wanpeng; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Ng Kwok Pong, Mr. Yeung Kit Lam and Mr. Zhao Jin.
