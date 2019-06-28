Global Bio chem Technology : Announcements and Notices - Voting Results of Resolutions Proposed at Annual General Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

大 成 生 化 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00809)

VOTING RESULTS OF RESOLUTIONS PROPOSED

AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were duly passed by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular of Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited ("Company") dated 17 April 2019 ("Circular") and the revised notice of the annual general meeting of the Company dated 20 May 2019. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

VOTING RESULTS OF THE Annual General Meeting

Pursuant to rule 13.39(5) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules"), the board ("Board") of directors ("Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that the following ordinary resolutions ("Resolutions") were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 28 June 2019 ("Annual General Meeting"):

Resolutions Number of votes (%) FOR AGAINST 1. To receive and approve the audited consolidated financial 3,446,082,638 1,345,200 statements and the reports of the Directors and auditors Shares Shares of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018. (99.96%) (0.04%) 2. (a) To re-elect Mr. Yuan Weisen as Director. 3,447,427,838 0 Shares Share (100.00%) (0.00%) (b) To re-elect Mr. Liu Shuhang as Director. 3,447,427,838 0 Shares Share (100.00%) (0.00%)

