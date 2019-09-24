Global Bio chem Technology : INSIDE INFORMATION SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION OF HARBIN DACHENG AND JINZHOU DACHENG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

大 成 生 化 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00809)

INSIDE INFORMATION

SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION OF HARBIN DACHENG AND JINZHOU

DACHENG

This announcement is made by Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to announce that considering the poor market sentiment as a result of the outbreak of the African Swine Fever across Asia since 2018 which continued to weigh on the performance of the corn refined industry; and the tightened working capital of the Group, the management of the Group has decided to suspend the production of 哈爾濱大成生物科技有限公司 (Harbin Dacheng Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.*) ("Harbin Dacheng"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Harbin Dacheng is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of corn starch, gluten meal, corn oil and other corn refined products.

As at 30 June 2019, according to the unaudited financial information of the Group, the turnover and net loss of Harbin Dacheng represented 13.0% and 8.8% of the Group's total turnover and net loss for the six months ended 30 June 2019, respectively.

The Board considers that the suspension is in the best interest of the Company and the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") as a whole as it could minimise operating cash outflow and secure resources for other core business activities of the Group. It is expected that the suspension would not have any material adverse effect on the financial position of the Group for the year ending 31 December 2019.