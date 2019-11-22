Global Bio chem Technology : PROXY FORM

GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

大 成 生 化 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00809)

PROXY FORM

Form of proxy for use by shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting to be convened at 10:30 a.m.

on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at Bauhinia Room I-II, 4th floor, The Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, No. 3 Canton Road,

Harbour City, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong (or any adjournment thereof)

I/We (note a)

of

being the registered holder(s) of

(note b) shares of HK$0.10 each in the capital of Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby appoint the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting") or

of

to act as my/our proxy (note c) at the Meeting of the Company to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 12 December 2019 at Bauhinia Room I-II, 4th floor, The Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, No. 3 Canton Road, Harbour City, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong or at any adjournment thereof and to vote on my/our behalf as directed below.

Please make a mark in the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a poll (note d).

ORDINARY RESOLUTION FOR AGAINST 1. To ratify, confirm and approve the subscription agreement dated 27 September 2019 (the "Subscription Agreement") entered into between the Company and HK Bloom Investment Limited in respect of the issue of 1,228,607,685 new shares of the Company (the "Subscription Shares") and the transaction contemplated thereunder, and the granting of a specific mandate to the directors of the Company to allot and issue the Subscription Shares pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement. Date 2019 Signature (notes e to j)

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) are to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITAL LETTERS . The names of all joint registered holders should be stated. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the share capital of the Company registered in your name(s). A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If you wish to appoint some person other than the chairman of the Meeting as your proxy, please delete the words "the chairman of the Meeting of the Company or" and insert the name and address of the person appointed in the space provided. A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint in written form one or, if he is the holder of two or more shares, more proxies to attend and vote instead of him. If you wish to vote for any of the resolution set out above, please tick (" ✓ ") the boxes marked "For". If you wish to vote against any of the resolution, please tick (" ✓ ") the boxes marked "Against". If the form returned is duly signed but without specific direction on any of the proposed resolution, the proxy will vote or abstain at his discretion in respect of all resolutions; or if in respect of a particular proposed resolution there is no specific direction, the proxy will, in relation to that particular proposed resolution, vote or abstain at his discretion. In the case of joint holders of shares, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. The form of proxy must be signed by a shareholder, or his attorney duly authorised in writing, or if the shareholder is a corporation, either under its Common Seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorised. To be valid, this form of proxy together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the offices of the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited (" Registrar ") of Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding of the Meeting (i.e. at or before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 10 December 2019 (Hong Kong time) or any adjournment thereof. For the purpose of determining members who are qualified for attending the Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 9 December 2019 to Thursday, 12 December 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of the shares will be effected. In order to qualify for attending the Meeting, all transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Registrar at the above address by no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 6 December 2019. Delivery of an instrument appointing a proxy should not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof and in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. Any alteration made to this form should be initialled by the person who signs the form.