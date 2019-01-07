Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Global Bioenergies    ALGBE   FR0011052257

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES (ALGBE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/07 11:37:48 am
5.96 EUR   -0.67%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Bioenergies : Welcomes France's Decision to Increase Biofuel Mandates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 12:24pm EST

Evry (France), 7 January 2019 - Global Bioenergies (Euronext Growth: ALGBE) welcomes the French deputies' vote for the country's 2019 finance bill, which stipulates an increase in the minimum amount of biofuels to be incorporated into motor vehicle fuel. This minimum will rise from 7.5% in 2018 to 7.9% in 2019 and then 8.2% in 2020. France's roadmap provides for an incorporation rate of 15% by 2030, giving priority to local feedstocks. Biofuel players will thus be able to continue building plants and creating jobs in rural environments while reducing greenhouse gas emissions from transportation.

Last December, the French National Assembly passed the 2019 finance bill, which stipulates an increase in the proportion of biofuels in road transport. The minimum incorporation rate of biofuels, which in 2018 was 7.5% in energy density (corresponding to around 10% in ethanol volume in gasoline), increases to 7.9% in 2019 and 8.2% in 2020. The bill includes heavy incentives to encourage distributors to effectively incorporate the legal minimum amount of biofuels.

Lawmakers also give priority to local feedstock used to manufacture these biofuels. Additional provisions have been adopted in support of biofuels that come from residual or lignocellulosic matter; a specific segment that will represent 0.2 point in 2019 and then 0.4 point in 2020 is reserved for non-extractible sugars.

Bernard Chaud, Head of Industrial Strategy at Global Bioenergies, said: 'This ambitious, sustainable progression will enable a continual increase in the consumption of biofuels in France. Over the course of this ramp-up, when the time comes, distributors will incorporate increasing volumes of high-performance biofuels blendable at a high proportion into gasoline, such as those produced by Global Bioenergies.'

Marc Delcourt, CEO of Global Bioenergies, said, 'France has chosen the incorporation of sustainable biofuels as one of the main ways to accomplish its energy and environmental transition. Other European countries are adopting the same approach, in some cases even more intensively: for example, Finland is promising an incorporation rate of 40% in 2030, and Norway has decided to implement the first worldwide mandate of biofuel incorporation into jet fuel, in an amount of 0.5% in 2020. Our technology for producing renewable and sustainable hydrocarbons for the road and air transport sectors will be needed to continue this transition at the sustained pace environed in Europe.'

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies is one of the few companies worldwide, and the only one in Europe, that is developing a process to convert renewable resources into hydrocarbons. The Company initially focused its efforts on the production of isobutene, one of the most important petrochemical building blocks that can be converted into gasoline, jet fuel, cosmetic ingredients, plastics and elastomers. Global Bioenergies continues to improve the performance of its process, to operate its demo plant in Germany, and to prepare the first full-scale plant through a joint venture with Cristal Union, named IBN-One. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE)

Stay informed! Subscribe to our newsfeed on
www.global-bioenergies.com
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobalBioenergi

Contact
GLOBAL BIOENERGIES
Bernard CHAUD
Director of Industrial Strategy
Tel : + 33 1 64 98 20 50
invest@global-bioenergies.com

[Attachment] Download the PDFhttps://www.global-bioenergies.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/20180514_cp_fr.pdf

Disclaimer

Global Bioenergies SA published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 17:23:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL BIOENERGIES
12:24pGLOBAL BIOENERGIES : Welcomes France's Decision to Increase Biofuel Mandates
PU
11:37aGLOBAL BIOENERGIES : Welcomes France's Decision to Increase Biofuel Mandates
AQ
2018GLOBAL BIOENERGIES : receives letters of intent for purchases covering the capac..
PU
2018GLOBAL BIOENERGIES : receives letters of intent for purchases covering the capac..
GL
2018GLOBAL BIOENERGIES : To attend the goldman sachs sustainable finance innovation ..
GL
2018GLOBAL BIOENERGIES : to Present at Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Conference E..
PU
2018GLOBAL BIOENERGIES : Reminder- Global Bioenergies to Present at Lytham Partners ..
AQ
2018GLOBAL BIOENERGIES : Reminder- Global Bioenergies to Present at Lytham Partners ..
GL
2018GLOBAL BIOENERGIES : to Present at Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Conference -..
GL
2018GLOBAL BIOENERGIES : reaches 87% of yield target in Isobutene process
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2,75 M
EBIT 2018 -16,6 M
Net income 2018 -11,0 M
Debt 2018 11,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 15,3x
EV / Sales 2019 10,3x
Capitalization 30,5 M
Chart GLOBAL BIOENERGIES
Duration : Period :
Global Bioenergies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL BIOENERGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 33,9 €
Spread / Average Target 465%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Delcourt Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Pierce Chairman
Frédéric Pâques Chief Operations Officer
Samuel Dubruque Chief Financial Officer
Macha Anissimova Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL BIOENERGIES-2.28%35
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC1.44%972
ENVIVA PARTNERS LP2.92%756
GREEN PLAINS INC4.88%569
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG6.97%513
CROPENERGIES AG5.44%472
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.