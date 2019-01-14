DGAP-News: Global Blockchain Mining Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Ammbr AMR Crowdsale Begins Today at 9:00 am EST



14.01.2019 / 06:01

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





After much attention to Ammbr and the AMR crowdsale among press, outreach, and a demonstration of Ammbr at the Consumer Electronics Show last week that garnered overwhelming interest from attendees, the AMR crowdsale will begin today at 9:00 am EST. Interested parties must first apply to be whitelisted on the Singularity Exchange, before being approved to participate in the AMR crowdsale. Based on anticipated signup volumes, account verification may take up to one week from the date of application. Upon verification, clients will be able to purchase AMR tokens using BTC, ETH, XLM, USDC, XMR, and STEEM.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2019) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP. (CSE: FORK) (OTC Pink: GBCHF) ('FORK' or the 'Company') announces that the much-anticipated crowdsale for the AMR token will begin today at 9:00 am EST on the Singularity Exchange. The AMR token is the proprietary crypto asset of a blockchain-based network developed by Ammbr Foundation Pte Ltd. (?Ammbr?), which facilitates the automated buying and selling of Internet bandwidth. Using router hardware developed by Ammbr, users with broadband Internet connectivity can sell their excess bandwidth to nearby users through Ammbr?s autonomous marketplace, secured and managed by blockchain technology. The vision is for a multitude of routers to operate around the world, as a method of providing ?last mile? Internet access to regions and communities that otherwise have no means of accessing the Internet. The AMR token will facilitate automated micropayments for bandwidth transactions, making the user experience completely seamless for both buyers and sellers. FORK is providing oversight of some of Ammbr?s development processes and administering the AMR crowdsale, in exchange for an allotment of AMR tokens and a percentage of the crowdsale?s proceeds, as outlined in the Company?s November 12, 2018 press release.

All interested parties are required to apply to be whitelisted on the Singularity Exchange, by passing standard Know Your Client (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks. Once the client's account is verified, they will be permitted to use the exchange and participate in the AMR crowdsale. Due to anticipated signup volumes, account verification may take up to one week from the date of application. At this time, the AMR crowdsale will only be open to clients residing in select FATF member countries listed at the bottom of this release. As an additional bonus offered by Singularity and Ammbr, upon completion of verification, every new client account will be credited with five Stellar Lumens (XLM).

Shidan Gouran, President and CEO of FORK commented, 'The timing of this crowdsale is perfect, in light of last week's announcement of Ammbr's deal with India-based ISP Smartware, in which they will be deploying Ammbr hardware for Internet access infrastructure across 53 cities and more than 15,000 villages. These routers will all use Ammbr's blockchain-based marketplace, which means they will all use AMR tokens, meaning that there is an actual use for this crypto asset right from the beginning'. Gouran continued, 'Ammbr's network concept has a unique combination of commercial viability and global scalability - something that blockchain makes not just possible, but easy. We were thrilled to be working with Ammbr from the start, and we are very excited to see what happens in the next few months as the AMR crowdsale goes forward, and Ammbr's technology begins its first large-scale deployment in the real world.'

'Ammbr's AMR crowdsale is one of the only crowdsales to date where the product has already been built, and the crypto asset can actually be used for its intended purpose, as opposed to being just fundraising for product development', said Steven Nerayoff, Chairman of FORK. 'Furthermore, not only can it immediately be used for its intended purpose upon completion of the crowdsale, the use of AMR will go hand-in-hand with the infrastructure deployments in India, which will begin to roll out over the course of 2019. Ammbr's technology represents a quantum leap in telecom; but more importantly, it demonstrates just how powerful and scalable blockchain is. Combined with fairer and more open wireless spectrum policies, Ammbr can close the gap in Internet access that still plagues much of the world, and contribute to building an overall faster and more reliable Internet around the globe.'

AMR Crowdsale Information

Total token supply: 2,000,000,000 AMR

Tokens available in crowdsale: 400,000,000 AMR

Currencies accepted: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Stellar Lumens (XLM), USD Coin (USDC), Monero (XMR), Steem (STEEM)

Price per token: Equivalent of USD $0.025 in any of the accepted currencies at the exchange rate specified on Singularity and/or the AMR information webpage, updated regularly

Minimum purchase: No minimum

Crowdsale information webpage: https://ammbr.com/landing/amr/

Crowdsale signup webpage: https://singularity.exchange/amr

Eligibility Statement

The AMR crowdsale is open to clients residing in any of the following FATF member countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, and United States.

Disclaimer

This document is for informational purposes only, and all potential AMR purchasers and users are encouraged to carefully read and review the Ammbr whitepaper, located at Ammbr.com, and Token Sale Terms, which will be made available via the Singularity Exchange before each purchase of AMR are finalized.

On behalf of the Company:

Shidan Gouran, President and CEO

info@globalblockchain.io

For more information please contact:

Global Blockchain Mining Corp. Investor Relations

ir@globalblockchain.io

About Global Blockchain Mining Corp.

Global Blockchain Mining Corp. is a technology company that is engaged in the business of mining blue-chip cryptocurrencies through the deployment of hardware and associated infrastructure to mine these coins. Investors, through their investment in the Company, are provided with exposure to these cryptocurrencies without the lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to these cryptocurrencies.

The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ('CSE') and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol 'FORK'. Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com as well as on the Company's website at: www.forkcse.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed 'forward-looking statements'. The use of any of the words 'anticipate', 'continue', 'estimate', 'expect', 'may', 'will', 'would', 'project', 'should', 'believe' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42129