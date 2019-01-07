Ammbr CEO Derick Smith Currently Taking Questions on Reddit AMA

After receiving several queries relating to Ammbr, its technologies, and FORK's role in the project, the Company has decided to launch an AMA session on Reddit, in which interested parties can publicly ask questions directly to Ammbr CEO Derick Smith. The timeframe to ask questions is presently open, and will remain open until 6:00 pm EST on Wednesday January 9, 2019. This session is being held to provide greater transparency into the Ammbr project, as part of FORK's continued effort to actively engage shareholders on its projects.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2019) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP. (CSE: FORK) (OTC: GBCHF) ("FORK" or the "Company") has received considerable interest relating to its partnership with Ammbr Foundation Pte. Ltd. ("Ammbr"), the Singapore-based firm leveraging blockchain technology to build a global-scale wireless mesh network. By creating an autonomous marketplace in which Internet bandwidth can be bought and sold seamlessly as a background process, Ammbr's technology will enable the creation of a worldwide decentralized Internet service provider. This will solve many of the last-mile connectivity problems which leave many parts of the world without a reliable Internet connection. As there are profound social and economic implications related to the introduction of this technology, there have been many types of questions about Ammbr from FORK shareholders and the general public. To address this, the Company has arranged to host an Ask-me-Anything (also known as an "AMA") on Reddit, featuring Ammbr's CEO Derick Smith.

Interested parties will have the opportunity to ask original questions, and add follow-ons to existing questions in the Reddit discussion thread that has been created for this AMA session. The timeframe to ask questions is presently open, and will remain open until 6:00 pm EST on Wednesday January 9, 2019. Questions will be answered by Mr. Smith either during the session, or shortly after the question period has elapsed. No registration or login is required to view the AMA session, however an account on Reddit's website will be required to make postings. Accounts on Reddit can be opened instantly at no cost, and without an email address.

Prior to asking questions in the AMA session, participants are encouraged to read the Company's press releases dated November 12, 2018 and November 26, 2018 (available on its website www.forkcse.com), as well as the Ammbr crowdsale webpage and whitepaper (available at www.ammbr.com). It should also be noted that only questions directly related to Ammbr will be permitted in this AMA session. As Mr. Smith cannot answer any questions about FORK, such queries should be addressed to FORK's own investor relations department.

FORK President and CEO Shidan Gouran said "Ammbr is an amazing application of blockchain, because it really represents what distributed ledger technologies are all about. It truly is perspective-changing when you come to realize that Internet access infrastructure actually isn't world-wide, and that many third-world countries have severely limited means to access the Internet because of such infrastructure deficits. For example, in Eritrea, Internet users make up less than 3% of their population, compared to more than 76% in the United States. Ammbr's ability to distribute Internet connectivity into these so-called 'dark spots' with its blockchain network and proprietary hardware products will bring a lot of changes to a lot of parts of the world, and we at FORK are thrilled to be part of making that happen. We hope that this AMA session with Mr. Smith will answer any questions the public has about the project, and we look forward to making great strides with it in 2019 and beyond."

The Ammbr AMA session can be accessed at the following link: https://www.reddit.com/r/AmmbrPlatform/comments/acktgh/ama_with_ceo_of_ammbr_tech_derick_smith/

