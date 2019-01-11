Ammbr's Technologies Selected by Smartware for Large-Scale Infrastructure Deployment in India

AmmbrTech, the US-based affiliate of Ammbr, with whom FORK has partnered for network development, has been selected by Smartware for an infrastructure deployment that will span across 53 cities and more than 15,000 villages in India. Initial roll-outs are currently scheduled for mid-2019, with plans to scale upward in 2020. AmmbrTech's India subsidiary also has plans to establish local manufacturing to meet demand for Ammbr router hardware.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2019) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP. (CSE: FORK) (OTC Pink: GBCHF) ("FORK" or the "Company") announces that US-based AmmbrTech, Inc. ("AmmbrTech"), which develops and manufactures the suite of blockchain-driven wireless mesh routers for Ammbr Foundation Pte. Ltd. ("Ammbr"), has partnered with Smartware Technologies Pvt Ltd. ("Smartware") for deployment of Ammbr routers and Ammbr's blockchain micropayment architecture to underpin a licensed franchise model for voice, data and content delivery across India. Smartware is a Class A licensed Pan-Indian Internet service provider, based out of Mumbai. FORK first announced its partnership with Ammbr in October of 2018, for the development of its blockchain-based network and this partnership foreshadows favourable near-term developments for FORK shareholders.

Smartware's CTO highlighted the market imperatives of India, commenting, "Vast geographical distances, diversity of deployments from massive, densely populated cities to rural villages and the full spectrum of socio-economic environments can be daunting and costly for any single operator of a telecom network. Ammbr technology allows us to harness this diversity and easily partner with franchisees that know their specific local markets. Ultimately this will prove our approach to be highly sustainable in terms of financial, technical and social factors."

Smartware plans to operate a national network infrastructure and has access to additional infrastructure through its extensive partner network. This includes network operations centres (NOCs), fiber optic networks, Internet Exchanges (IXs) and Points of Presence (PoPs). Its aim is to rapidly deploy last-mile infrastructure to service government, enterprise and retail customers utilizing its national backhaul capacity and its access to international sub-sea fibre networks.

The first deployments of Ammbr technology will be in 53 Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities and 15,000 villages in the Maharashtra Province of India, for which Smartware has been selected to provide services to corporate and government clients. An extensive requirement analysis and planning phase will culminate in the initial roll-out for mid-2019 and scaling up through 2020.

"We will establish local manufacturing of Ammbr devices in order to serve the anticipated market volumes and meet local content requirements from some customers," says Kumar Subramanian, Chairman of AmmbrTech India, an AmmbrTech subsidiary.

Derick Smith, CEO of AmmbrTech added, "The low capital expenditure and operating expenditure proposition of our solutions drives down the costs of infrastructure deployment and allows multiple business entities to seamlessly interoperate in what effectively is an inclusive marketplace for broadband connectivity."

"The relationship with Smartware is ideal for AmmbrTech, because their customer base, skill set, infrastructure and licensing ticks all the boxes on our wish list. With them in our corner we can really scale quickly and widely," says AmmbrTech co-founder and Group Strategy Officer, Rakesh Rajagopal.

Simon Ditner, who is the Chief Technologist at FORK added, "This deal with Smartware is great for Ammbr, it will result in a level of network adoption that most wireless mesh networks haven't been able to attain to date. This will also be one of the most prominent use cases of blockchain technology; our team at FORK is thrilled to have helped to bring it to fruition, with many more groundbreaking blockchain projects in the pipeline."

More information about Smartware can be found at their website www.iinternet.in.

More About Ammbr's Technology:

AmmbrTech has developed sophisticated hardware solutions that enable "wireless mesh" infrastructure, and wireless internet access that is self-configuring, self-healing and monetizable through franchisees.

Ammbr routers detect surrounding nodes in a mesh network configuration, and interconnects on the fly, without operator configuration or the need for technical assistance. This means that a franchisee can deploy equipment with minimal understanding of technical factors. The focus is, instead, on finding economic drivers that incentivize deployment of more access nodes, improving service coverage and quality.

The Ammbr telecom technology stack comprises a client device access layer that offers Wi-Fi and LTE (4G) support, a mesh network layer for node-to-node communications that uses Wi-Fi (line of sight) and Television White Space (TVWS) for non-line of sight. Backhaul is typically fibre optic, satellite or cellular.

The Ammbr commercial micro-transactional layer uses blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to determine optimal pricing, execute billing, and achieve faultless settlement between disparate parties in the network value chain.

Ammbr provides Wi-Fi fixed wireless broadband access, as well as fast-moving access through LTE.

