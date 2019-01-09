FORK Completes Development of Node Pooling Platform

With the operation of masternodes, servicenodes and witnesses being a capital-intensive form of investment that is not accessible to most individuals, the Company has formed an aggregation Platform that enables customers to pool funds for the needed collateral for this purpose. The Platform will support masternodes, servicenodes, and witnesses on the Dash, Zencash, Loki, Steem, and Nuvocash blockchain networks, though it will be adaptable to many other blockchain networks as well. The Platform will become available on February 15, 2019.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2019) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP. (CSE: FORK) (OTC Pink: GBCHF) ("FORK" or the "Company") proudly announces that it has completed development of a proof-of-stake resource aggregation platform (the "Platform") for the operation of masternodes, servicenodes and witnesses ("Consensus Services") on five blockchain networks. This will enable the Company to use pooled funds from customers, giving them access to an asset class that has a relatively high barrier to entry through any other means. Providing Consensus Services profitably has a capital requirement that is prohibitive to most individuals, necessitating the commitment of large sums as collateral. The Company will be able to syndicate capital from a multitude of parties to meet these capital requirements, and distribute the earnings proportionately to one's capital contributions.

At the outset, the Platform will support Consensus Services on the blockchain networks of Dash, ZenCash, Loki, Steem, and Nuvocash. It has been developed to be able to easily provide support for Consensus Services on other blockchain networks, which can be onboarded based on market conditions at a given time. The Company will oversee all aspects of the Platform's operation, including selecting and maintaining hardware, allocating resources to a given category of Consensus Services, and performing market analytics to optimize returns. FORK will retain 15% of all gross earnings derived from Consensus Services, and return the balance to customers who will have the option to allow their earnings to remain on the Platform, or cash out. The Platform will be offered starting on Friday, February 15, 2019, and interested parties may contact the Company beforehand to express their interest.

Private demonstrations of the Platform were given this week to several attendees of the Consumer Electronics Show ("CES") in Las Vegas, Nevada, with positive reception from professionals in many categories of the technology sector. FORK President and CEO Shidan Gouran delivered an educational session at CES yesterday along with Nolan Bushnell, which was similarly well-received, reflecting the technology field's sustained interest in blockchain technology.

"As most financially-savvy people and entrepreneurs know, your opportunities widen when you pool resources with others", said Shidan Gouran, President and CEO of the Company. "Whether you're buying real estate, or you're running a pool of masternodes and servicenodes, you're going to get a better return on your money by teaming up with others to buy something Grade-A, as opposed to whatever you can afford on your own. Since Consensus Services require significant capital outlays to provide, we believe that our Platform will benefit customers by giving them exposure to this profitable method of earning. As the Platform will be able to support virtually any other new blockchain network that comes out as well, this has excellent long-term earning prospects for all types of customers."

FORK Chairman Steven Nerayoff added "With Consensus Services being the backbone of any blockchain network, there will always be a demand for them. In proof-of-stake models, which are becoming a lot more common, the average person cannot benefit from this demand, since it requires tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars to be committed as collateral. FORK's Platform will go a long way in efficiently, fairly, and sustainably availing the lucrative nature of Consensus Services to the general public, and this will deliver considerable value to FORK shareholders and customers on the Platform alike."

About Global Blockchain Mining Corp.

Global Blockchain Mining Corp. is a technology company that is engaged in the business of mining blue-chip cryptocurrencies through the deployment of hardware and associated infrastructure to mine these coins. Investors, through their investment in the Company, are provided with exposure to these cryptocurrencies without the lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to these cryptocurrencies.

The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "FORK". Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com as well as on the Company's website at: www.forkcse.com

