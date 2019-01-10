Global Blockchain Mining : Ammbr Announces Launch of AMR Bounty Program

DGAP-News: Global Blockchain Mining Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Ammbr Announces Launch of AMR Bounty Program



FORK announced in October that it partnered with Ammbr to develop its blockchain technology for managing a wireless mesh network, and to assist in administering the crowdsale for its AMR crypto asset. The bounty program for AMR has now launched, and interested parties may undertake selected actions through bounty administration platform Coinclaim to be eligible for reward payments. Additionally, the Reddit AMA session with Ammbr CEO Derick Smith concluded yesterday, with all answers to questions to be provided by 5:00 pm EST on Friday January 11, 2019. The crowdsale remains set to begin at 9:00 am EST on Monday January 14, 2019.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2019) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP. (CSE: FORK) (OTC: GBCHF) ('FORK' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the bounty program for the AMR token has launched, with FORK to provide periodic oversight to the bounty program, along with the other facets of AMR's crowdsale. The AMR crypto asset was created by Singapore-based Ammbr Foundation Ptd. Ltd. ('Ammbr') for use on its blockchain-based wireless mesh network management platform. As detailed in previous releases from FORK, the Company is providing Ammbr with advisory services for its crowdsale in exchange for an allotment of AMR tokens.

The AMR bounty program consists of rewards given in exchange for actions that promote, or bolster interest in the AMR crowdsale. All actions must be taken through the bounty administration platform Coinclaim (http://www.coinclaim.io) in order to be eligible for payment. At the outset, each of the following three action types will earn AMR token rewards:

Posting the crowdsale link (Facebook)

Posting the crowdsale link (Twitter)

Joining Telegram discussion group (Telegram)

AMR token reward amounts will be listed on Coinclaim's website. There are no restrictions on how many of the bounty rewards offered can be claimed by a given user, however participants may only claim each bounty reward once. Additional bounty tasks will be added frequently, and will also be listed on Coinclaim's website.

As of this writing, the AMR crowdsale remains scheduled to begin at 9:00 am EST on Monday January 14, 2019. Questions about the AMR crowdsale and bounty program can be asked in Ammbr's Telegram discussion group at the following URL: https://tinyurl.com/ammbrtelegram

'In today's competitive crowdsale environment, having an aggressive bounty program is a must', said Derick Smith, CEO of Ammbr. 'We are putting an emphasis on social sharing because we believe this will foster growth of the Ammbr platform itself, not just the AMR crypto asset. Moreover, with awareness of the Ammbr platform comes awareness of the problem that it seeks to solve, with many parts of the world still lacking a reliable connection to the Internet. We feel this will resonate with virtually everyone, making the bounty program a key part of our strategy to make Ammbr the best it can be.'

Other Ammbr Updates:

Earlier this week, the Ammbr platform's technology was demonstrated by FORK President and CEO Shidan Gouran on stage at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. This demonstration generated substantial interest from an audience that neared capacity.

Yesterday, the Reddit AMA ('ask me anything') session with Ammbr CEO Derick Smith concluded at 6:00 pm EST. Many insightful questions were asked, and Mr. Smith plans on completing replies to all questions by 5:00 pm EST on Friday January 11, 2019. These replies will be visible in the Reddit AMA thread at the following URL, which does not require a login: https://www.reddit.com/r/AmmbrPlatform/comments/acktgh/ama_with_ceo_of_ammbr_tech_derick_smith/

About Global Blockchain Mining Corp.

Global Blockchain Mining Corp. is a technology company that is engaged in the business of mining blue-chip cryptocurrencies through the deployment of hardware and associated infrastructure to mine these coins. Investors, through their investment in the Company, are provided with exposure to these cryptocurrencies without the lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to these cryptocurrencies.

The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ('CSE') and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol 'FORK'. Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com as well as on the Company's website at: www.forkcse.com

