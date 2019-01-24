Global Blockchain Mining : Ammbr Provides Update on AMR Crowdsale

DGAP-News: Global Blockchain Mining Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Ammbr Provides Update on AMR Crowdsale



24.01.2019 / 06:02

Ammbr's AMR crowdsale has garnered much interest since its launch on January 14, 2019. To date, many users have successfully been whitelisted, with inquiries and applications continuing to be made by interested participants. To provide a wider range of payment options, Dash (DASH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and Loki (LOKI) will now be accepted in the AMR crowdsale, in addition to any fiat currency by way of wire transfer.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2019) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP. (CSE: FORK) (OTC Pink: GBCHF) ('FORK' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that after being open for more than one week, the AMR crowdsale has received much interest, with many users now successfully whitelisted, and a continued flow of inquiries from prospective purchasers in light of the publicity that the crowdsale has received to date.

AMR is a crypto asset created by Ammbr Foundation Pte Ltd. ('Ammbr'), which has developed a 'wireless mesh' network methodology built on blockchain, enabling Internet access to be bought and sold on an autonomous marketplace, with an objective of bringing Internet connectivity to the many regions of the world which do not have reliable infrastructure for accessing the Internet. Ammbr's affiliate company AmmbrTech, Inc. ('AmmbrTech') has developed a suite of router hardware to enable individuals to avail their Internet connectivity on the Ammbr network, thus creating the opportunity for them to monetize their Internet connection, and to provide Ammbr users with Internet connectivity on the Ammbr network. FORK is providing services relating to the AMR crowdsale.

As of this writing, additional payment methods for the AMR crowdsale have become available. In addition to the acceptance of Dash (DASH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and Loki (LOKI), fiat currency will also be accepted by way of wire transfer. This will avail a wider range of payment options to AMR crowdsale participants. The complete list of accepted payment methods is now as follows:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Dash (DASH)

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Loki (LOKI)

Monero (XMR)

Steem (STEEM)

Stellar Lumens (XLM)

USD Coin (USDC)

Any fiat currency

FORK President and CEO Shidan Gouran said, 'We are thrilled about how many people have completed the whitelisting process to participate in the AMR crowdsale. Ammbr is a project that we have believed in since we first heard about it, both because of what impact it will have on how the world accesses the Internet, and because of how it uses blockchain technology in such an innovative way. Our team at FORK and the team at Ammbr have both done an excellent job at executing this crowdsale, and we look forward to the developments of both the crowdsale, and Ammbr's first large-scale deployment set to take place later this year.'

Ammbr CEO Derick Smith added, 'This is an immensely satisfying moment for all of us at Ammbr, now that we are starting to see this community of users come together. We are truly grateful for everybody involved, whether you have purchased AMR tokens in the crowdsale, or even if you have just kept the conversation going on Telegram or elsewhere. With the way the crowdsale is going, we are making excellent progress, and we very much look forward to what will materialize in 2019 and beyond.'

About Global Blockchain Mining Corp.

Global Blockchain Mining Corp. is a technology company that is engaged in the business of mining blue-chip cryptocurrencies through the deployment of hardware and associated infrastructure to mine these coins. Investors, through their investment in the Company, are provided with exposure to these cryptocurrencies without the lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to these cryptocurrencies.

The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ('CSE') and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol 'FORK'. Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com as well as on the Company's website at: www.forkcse.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed 'forward-looking statements'. The use of any of the words 'anticipate', 'continue', 'estimate', 'expect', 'may', 'will', 'would', 'project', 'should', 'believe' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

