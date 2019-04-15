Global Blockchain Mining : FORK Client Nuvo Cash Announces Launch of Decentralized Messaging Platform "Nuvo Chat"

DGAP-News: Global Blockchain Mining Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

FORK Client Nuvo Cash Announces Launch of Decentralized Messaging Platform "Nuvo Chat"



15.04.2019 / 06:03

To introduce an additional dimension of the Nuvo blockchain experience, FORK's client Nuvo Cash announced yesterday in a press release that it would be launching a messaging platform called Nuvo Chat on Friday April 19, 2019. Nuvo Chat will offer users the same functionality of the Nuvo blockchain network (such as immunity to censorship) in the context of messaging, group chats, voice calling, and video calling. Additionally, the sale for the NUVO token began on Friday April 12, 2019 on the Korean exchange ProBit.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2019) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP. (CSE: FORK) (OTC Pink: GBCHF) ("FORK" or the "Company") has been working with UK-based social media company Nuvo Cash Ltd. ("Nuvo Cash") since the end of 2018. In a December 13, 2018 press release, the Company announced it would be working with Nuvo Cash to assist in developing the Nuvo blockchain network, which would act as the foundation for a multitude of blockchain-based social media networks that are resistant to censorship, and enable the users to be paid in NUVO tokens (the network's proprietary cryptocurrency) in exchange for basic actions such as sharing content and voting on postings. It was also announced that the Company would be administering the NUVO token sale on behalf of Nuvo Cash.

To date, there is one fully-functioning social media community on Nuvo called Jamaa ("jamaa" means "friend" in Swahili) which is geared towards users in Africa, and currently has more than 15,000 users, according to a press release issued yesterday by Nuvo Cash. In anticipation of further growth of the Nuvo blockchain network, Nuvo Cash announced in the press release that it would be launching a messaging platform called Nuvo Chat. The full text of the press release can be seen on Jamaa at the following link: https://jamaa.com/post/misssab/nuvo-cash-announces-decentralized-messaging-platform--xmv6s

According to yesterday's press release, Nuvo Chat will be a decentralized platform for text and media messaging, as well as VoIP, and video calling. The user experience for Nuvo Chat will be built primarily around group discussions, similar to platforms such as Slack, Discord, and Telegram. However, it will operate on the Nuvo blockchain network, giving Nuvo Chat users the same protections as Nuvo-based social media communities, which focus on user privacy, and immunity to censorship.

Nuvo Cash also stated in the press release that its goal is to make the Nuvo blockchain the standard platform for social networking, as well as for messaging and data synchronization on the decentralized web. With multiple launches of Nuvo-based communities in the works, the addition of Nuvo Chat will provide heightened value to all users, especially in regions where messaging platforms are subject to government surveillance or interference. Upon Nuvo Chat's launch on Friday April 19 2019, existing users of Jamaa will be able to use their Jamaa login credentials to access Nuvo Chat at http://nuvochat.com.

The debut of Nuvo Chat creates a unique value for FORK, as by operating a layer-two decentralized network for both messaging and social media (such as Nuvo) on a layer-one decentralized infrastructure network (such as Ammbr), a fully decentralized communications and media distribution network will be created. The creation of such a network stands to create substantial social benefits on a global scale by creating new opportunities, and introducing previously unknown freedoms to many regions.

FORK is also pleased to announce that under its administration, the sale for NUVO began on Friday April 12, 2019 on the Korean digital asset exchange ProBit as an initial exchange offering. Sale participants can currently benefit from a purchase bonus of as much as 10%. More information about the sale can be found at the link below. This sale has received attention from Korean media, with a feature on the Korean branch of Asia Today just before the beginning of the sale.

NUVO sale link on ProBit: https://www.probit.com/en-us/ieo/nuvo-round1/0

NUVO sale media coverage on Asia Today (in Korean):

http://www.asiatoday.co.kr/view.php?key=20190412010008637#_enliple

In a statement on the release published by Nuvo Cash, its Executive Director Irfan Hussain commented, "The growth of Jamaa in such a short time has been incredible, and we believe this foreshadows great developments for the Nuvo blockchain network at large. Nuvo's democratic capabilities can solve social, economic, and political issues in regions all over the world, and it is our mission to make that change through Nuvo-based communications channels that meet the everyday needs of today's Internet users. By offering social media and messaging solutions that provide the freedoms offered by Nuvo, we are confident that Nuvo will grow to create new standards on a global scale as an exemplary use case of blockchain technology."

Hussain continued, "In Western countries, it is difficult to understand just how restricted social media and messaging can be in other parts of the world. In some countries, Internet service providers have an incredible amount of control over users and their data, which prevents people from using the Internet as it was intended to be used. The Nuvo blockchain network is built to distribute control among users, with no central operating body. This means there is no single point through which the Nuvo blockchain network can be controlled, overtaken, or shut down. As a result, social media communities such as Jamaa are able to operate in accordance with users' wishes, and Nuvo Chat will offer an extension of this freedom for communications between users."

About Global Blockchain Mining Corp.

With blockchain technology rapidly re-shaping the models of many companies, industries, and their business processes, Global Blockchain Mining Corp. ("FORK") places a focus on the common needs of early-stage blockchain adopters. Originally founded with a focus on crypto-mining, FORK has recently diversified its offerings by placing an emphasis on professional services such as developing and administering launches of tokens and digital assets. Adapting to changes in blockchain technology, FORK is also now utilizing its computing power to provide consensus services, such as the operation of masternodes, servicenodes, and witnesses which are alternative methods to cryptocurrency mining for generating and acquiring digital assets. . Investors, through their investment in the Company, are provided with exposure to these tokens, cryptocurrencies and digital assets without the lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to these cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "FORK". Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com as well as on the Company's website at: www.forkcse.com

