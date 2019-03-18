NUVO Crowdsale Transitioned to Singularity Exchange

Further to an agreement with UK-based social media technology company Nuvo Cash previously announced in December 2018, FORK is administering a crowdsale for NUVO, which is Nuvo Cash's proprietary token for its network. Initially, this crowdsale was to be held on Paperstreet, a crowdsale platform that was selected for Techstars '19. However, with participants indicating that they would prefer to have payment options beyond those offered by Paperstreet (Bitcoin and Ethereum only), Nuvo Cash has elected to transition the crowdsale to the Singularity Exchange, which supports Bitcoin and Ethereum, in addition to 22 other crypto assets. The crowdsale will begin today at 12:00 pm EDT (noon), and will remain live until 11:59 pm EDT on Friday, May 17, 2019. Participants in the first calendar week, up until 12:00 pm EDT (noon) on Monday, March 25, 2019 will benefit from a 20% discount on the price of NUVO tokens.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2019) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP. (CSE: FORK) (OTC Pink: GBCHF) ("FORK" or the "Company") announces that in an effort to offer a greater range of payment options for NUVO crowdsale participants, it has migrated the crowdsale to the Singularity Exchange (http://singularity.exchange). In December 2018, FORK announced that it had been commissioned by UK-based Nuvo Cash Ltd. ("Nuvo Cash") to administer a crowdsale for NUVO, which is Nuvo Cash's proprietary crypto asset, for use on blockchain-based social media networks that are underpinned by Nuvo Cash's technology such as Jamaa (http://jamaa.com). Initially, the NUVO crowdsale was to be held on Paperstreet, a crowdsale platform operated by San Francisco-based Paperstreet LLC which participated in Techstars '19, under the mentorship of FORK President and CEO Shidan Gouran. However, Nuvo Cash elected to utilize the Singularity Exchange instead, on account of its support of more types of digital assets for payment.

Presently, Paperstreet supports crowdsale payments made by Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). With its highly innovative technologies and ambitious promotional strategies, it has managed to close eight offerings to date, including utility token, equity, and security token offerings. In response to feedback from prospective participants who have expressed a desire to use additional digital asset types in the NUVO crowdsale, Nuvo Cash has deemed it necessary to accept cryptocurrencies besides Bitcoin and Ethereum. On this basis, FORK has acted upon the wishes of its client Nuvo Cash and moved the NUVO crowdsale to the Singularity Exchange.

As a result of this transition, the following digital asset types will now be supported for the NUVO crowdsale (listed alphabetically): Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Dash (DASH), Decred (DCR), Dogecoin (DOGE), EOS (EOS), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), GameCredits (GAME), Horizen (ZEN), Lisk (LSK), Litecoin (LTC), Loki (LOKI), Monero (XMR), Namecoin (NMC), NEM (XEM), PIVX (PIVX), Ripple (XRP), Steem (STEEM), TRON (TRX), Waves (WAVES), Zcash (ZEC), and Zcoin (XZC).

The NUVO crowdsale will open at 12:00 pm EDT (noon) today on the Singularity Exchange, and will remain live until 11:59 pm EDT on Friday, May 17, 2019. NUVO tokens will have a list price of the US dollar equivalent of $0.0025 (one quarter of one US cent; 400 NUVO tokens to $1.00 USD), in any supported currency. Participants in the first week, up until 12:00 pm EDT (noon) on Monday, March 25, 2019, will benefit from a 20% discounted price of the US dollar equivalent of $0.002 (one fifth of one US cent; 500 NUVO tokens to $1.00 USD).

Irfan Hussain, Nuvo Cash Limited's managing director, commented, "We are very pleased with everything that FORK has done for us to date, in bringing NUVO and its associated technologies to fruition. It was determined to be in NUVO's best interests from the beginning to hold the crowdsale on Singularity given its support for so many currency types. Despite this, we willingly accepted Shidan Gouran's recommendation to use Paperstreet given his faith in the platform and its team. While we understand that Shidan believes strongly in the Paperstreet platform, it became clear from the initial interest we have received in the NUVO crowdsale that support for only Bitcoin and Ethereum simply is not enough. As such, we have pivoted back to the original plan for the NUVO crowdsale, and we are confident this will yield successful results."

FORK President and CEO Shidan Gouran added, "We agree with our client's decision to host the NUVO crowdsale on Singularity instead of Paperstreet, given the initial feedback we have received from participants. There are more than 2,100 cryptocurrencies on the market right now, with Bitcoin and Ethereum making up more than 61% of the market capitalization. Therefore we can understand why accepting only Bitcoin and Ethereum is a reasonable decision in many situations. We remain highly satisfied with what Paperstreet has done for the NUVO crowdsale to date, and we do intend to use them again on other client crowdsales."

The NUVO crowdsale can be accessed on the Singularity exchange here: https://singularity.exchange

More information about the NUVO token may be found here: https://jamaa.com/docs/whitepaper

On behalf of the Company:

Shidan Gouran, President and CEO

info@globalblockchain.io

For more information please contact:

Global Blockchain Mining Corp. Investor Relations

ir@globalblockchain.io

1-888-983-4771

About Global Blockchain Mining Corp.

With blockchain technology rapidly re-shaping the models of many companies, industries, and their business processes, Global Blockchain Mining Corp. ("FORK") places a focus on the common needs of early-stage blockchain adopters. Originally founded with a focus on crypto-mining, FORK has recently diversified its offerings by placing an emphasis on professional services such as developing and administering launches of tokens and digital assets. Adapting to changes in blockchain technology, FORK is also now utilizing its computing power to provide consensus services, such as the operation of masternodes, servicenodes, and witnesses which are alternative methods to cryptocurrency mining for generating and acquiring digital assets. . Investors, through their investment in the Company, are provided with exposure to these tokens, cryptocurrencies and digital assets without the lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to these cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "FORK". Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com as well as on the Company's website at: www.forkcse.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect","may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed onthe forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43468