NUVO Crowdsale to be Held on Paperstreet (Techstars '19)

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2019) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP. (CSE: FORK) (OTC Pink: GBCHF) ("FORK" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Paperstreet LLC ("Paperstreet") has been chosen to host the crowdsale for NUVO, with whitelisting set to begin on Monday, March 4, 2019. Based out of San Francisco, Paperstreet operates a fully-compliant end-to-end token sale platform. Paperstreet was selected to participate in Techstars '19, and has closed eight offerings to date, with public and private sale types including equity/future equity, utility tokens, and security tokens. Custodianship of the raised proceeds in the NUVO token crowdsale will be facilitated through the Singularity Exchange.

NUVO is a digital asset being issued by UK-based Nuvo Cash Ltd ("Nuvo Cash") for use on social media platforms hosted on Nuvo Cash's blockchain network. FORK announced in December of 2018 that it had been commissioned by Nuvo Cash for development work and administration of the crowdsale. To deliver relevant content and prevent censorship, the Nuvo Cash network uses a chain-based voting mechanism to filter content in each user's news feeds based on votes and feedback from other users. This creates a significantly different experience compared to social media networks that filter news feed content using advertising-centric algorithms, which is the common practice for most social media networks. Moreover, in exchange for participation on online communities based on the Nuvo Cash network, users are awarded NUVO tokens in recognition of their efforts which ultimately contribute to a more engaging platform. The beta version of the first community on this network is presently live at: www.jamaa.com.

With Paperstreet's integration of Singularity's custodianship service, this is an ideal arrangement in which to test integration of the institutional-grade custodianship feature of Singularity on a third-party token issuance platform or exchange.

"I was very pleased to meet Mr. Alex Ratner and the Paperstreet team as a mentor at Techstars," said Shidan Gouran, President and CEO of the Company. "They are an excellent group, with a deep vision of the crypto and blockchain space, we are very confident in their abilities, especially given their impressive track record so far. We look forward to getting feedback from the NUVO token crowdsale participants, and are excited to see the crowdsale unfold."

FORK Chairman Steven Nerayoff added, "Singularity's ability to provide institutional-grade custody for digital assets, and integrate that into third-party platforms and exchanges like Paperstreet will bring a lot of changes to crypto, with custody remaining a hurdle for many players. Alex and his colleagues definitely know what they're doing, so we are confident in Paperstreet's ability to host the NUVO crowdsale."

Alex Ratner, Co-Founder of Paperstreet, commented, "We are thrilled to have Mr. Gouran as one of our mentors, and to have the opportunity of bringing the NUVO token to market through the Paperstreet platform. Moreover, this will give us the chance to test out Singularity's custodianship capabilities. All around, this looks like a very promising venture that we are excited to get started with."

More information about Paperstreet can be found at: http://paperstreet.vc.

The official Jamaa discussion on Telegram can be accessed at: http://t.me/JamaaSocial.

About Global Blockchain Mining Corp.

With blockchain technology rapidly re-shaping the models of many companies, industries, and their business processes, Global Blockchain Mining Corp. ("FORK") places a focus on the common needs of early-stage blockchain adopters. Originally founded with a focus on crypto-mining, FORK has recently diversified its offerings by placing an emphasis on professional services such as developing and administering launches of tokens and digital assets. Adapting to changes in blockchain technology, FORK is also now utilizing its computing power to provide consensus services, such as the operation of masternodes, servicenodes, and witnesses which are alternative methods to cryptocurrency mining for generating and acquiring digital assets. . Investors, through their investment in the Company, are provided with exposure to these tokens, cryptocurrencies and digital assets without the lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to these cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "FORK". Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com as well as on the Company's website at: www.forkcse.com

