GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP
Global Blockchain Technologies : Mining Corp. Provides Operational Update

09/05/2018

Global Blockchain Mining Corp. Provides Operational Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2018) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP. (the 'Company'or 'FORK') (CSE: FORK) (OTC: GBCHF) is pleased to announce that the Company is online in Quebec and New York state with 9,000 S9 bitcoin miners.

Both state of the art facilities have round the clock security, dedicated operations personal, and customized racking and cooling engineering to ensure maximum efficiencies for the health and performance of the ASIC miners.

The Company and its partners are exploring a number of software enhancements and algorithms that on trial over a prolonged period have expanded the hashrate by over 20%.

Additionally, FORK and its hosting partners have secured expansion capacity to accommodate for future growth in Q3/early Q4 for of up to an additional 10,000 machines. The Company expects that by the end of September 2018, it will have 11,666 S9s online as well as 3,000 E9 and E9+, for a total of 14,666 bitcoin miners online. The Company expects that by the end of September 2018, it will have 11,666 S9s online as well as 3,000 E9 and E9+, for a total of 14,666 bitcoin miners online.

Shidan Gouran President and CEO of FORK stated, 'We plan to continue looking for opportunities to acquire more rigs and increase our mining capacity, we believe that we represent true leverage to an increase in the price of bitcoin'.

In connection with the acquisition of the machines referenced above, the Company is finalizing the issuance of 185,718,385 shares, portions of which are to be released over a period of 120 days. Finders fees will be payable in connection with the transactions.

On behalf of the Company:
Shidan Gouran, President and CEO
info@globalblockchain.io                                             

About Global Blockchain Mining Corp.

Global Blockchain Mining Corp. is a technology company that is engaged in the business of mining blue-chip cryptocurrencies through the deployment of hardware and associated infrastructure to mine these coins. Investors, through their investment in the Company, are provided with exposure to these cryptocurrencies without the lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to these cryptocurrencies.

The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ('CSE') and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol 'FORK'. Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com as well as on the Company's website at: www.forkcse.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed 'forward-looking statements'. The use of any of the words 'anticipate', 'continue', 'estimate', 'expect','may', 'will', 'would', 'project', 'should', 'believe' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed onthe forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

