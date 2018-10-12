Hyperion Finalizes Partnership with Stellar to Support Trading of Stellar-Based Crypto Assets

As another development of BLOC's exchange projects, the Company is pleased to announce to its shareholders that Hyperion has secured a partnership with Stellar to allow Stellar-based crypto assets to be traded on the Hyperion exchange. This will broaden the scope of Hyperion's abilities as the first advanced security token exchange in North America, making it an even more impactful project in the emerging area of blockchain technology.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2018) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (CSE: BLOC) (FSE: BWSP) (OTC Pink: BLKCF) ("BLOC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Hyperion Crypto Exchange Inc. ("Hyperion") has entered into an agreement with Stellar to provide support for Stellar-based assets on the Hyperion exchange. Earlier this year, BLOC made a $5 MM investment into Hyperion in exchange for 12.82% of its total issued and outstanding share capital. Hyperion was co-founded by Michael Zavet, a seasoned fintech and real estate development entrepreneur, and Shidan Gouran, President and CEO of BLOC.

Hyperion facilitates the trade of digital assets (to include cryptocurrencies) on an SEC-licensed alternative trading system (ATS), an arrangement that it has attained through a strategic investment in the Delaware Board of Trade (DBOT). Through this same arrangement, Hyperion also operates under a license as a broker-dealer (BD). It will be the first advanced security token exchange in North America, bringing the power of blockchain technology to the trade of securities.

Stellar is a trading protocol for issuing, transferring, and exchanging digital assets of any kind. Digital assets that can be traded on Stellar include cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, fiat currencies such as the US dollar, and commodity assets such as gold. As the demand for crypto asset trading has been sustained since the cryptocurrency boom of late 2017, platforms such as Stellar have seen substantial interest from investors, as a method of transacting assets with the efficiency and security of a blockchain network.

With Hyperion offering support for Stellar-based assets, it will broaden the scope of tradeable assets on Hyperion, beyond the security tokens and crypto assets already slated to be listed on the exchange. Further, Stellar's existing user base and brand cachet will lend themselves well to Hyperion as it makes its entrance into the marketplace as a new exchange. With the Company's equity in Hyperion, BLOC shareholders stand to benefit from this development on any increase in Hyperion's value.

"Hyperion partnering with Stellar is one of the best things that could have happened, not just for BLOC and Hyperion, but also for the crypto space", said Shidan Gouran, President and CEO of the Company. "Regulation has been a serious hurdle for this industry. Our team at Hyperion took a shrewd approach to operating under an ATS license, which gives investors trading on Hyperion legal protections that they wouldn't get on most other exchanges. That is a very big win for the crypto market in general, and for us and our shareholders as investors in Hyperion."

BLOC Chairman Steve Nerayoff added "It has taken some time for the crypto markets to mature to the point that crypto assets can be traded on an SEC-licensed exchange. Shidan and Michael did a great job of leading Hyperion to being just steps away from bringing blockchain-based trading of securities and other digitized assets to the mainstream market. We will start to see a lot more capital coming into this space as a result. We all thought that 2018 was a dynamic year for crypto… but Hyperion will play a significant role in making 2019 even more dynamic."

About Global Blockchain Technologies Corp.

The Company provides investors access to a basket of direct and indirect holdings within the blockchain space, managed by a team of industry pioneers and early adopters of all major cryptocurrencies.

The Company is focused on streamlining the currently arduous, lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space, with a view to becoming the first vertically-integrated originator and manager of top tier blockchains and digital currencies.

BLOC is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "BLOC." Additional information relating to BLOC is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com, as well as on the Company's website at www.globalblockchain.io.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Company's goal of streamlining the current arduous, lengthy and complicated process that interested investors need to undergo in order to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space with a view to becoming the first vertically integrated originator and manager of top-tier blockchains and digital currencies. The Company has no assets and its business plan is purely conceptual in nature and there is no assurance that it will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to: statements and expectations regarding the ability of the Company to (i) successfully engage senior management with appropriate industry experience and expertise, (ii) gain access to and acquire a basket of cryptocurrency assets and pre-ICO and ICO financings on favourable terms or at all, (iii) successfully create its own tokens and ICO's, and (iv) execute on future M&A opportunities in the cryptocurrency space; receipt of required regulatory approvals; the availability of necessary financing; permitting and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks related to changes in cryptocurrency prices; the estimation of personnel and operating costs; general global markets and economic conditions; risks associated with uninsurable risks; risks associated with currency fluctuations; competition faced in securing experienced personnel with appropriate industry experience and expertise; risks associated with changes in the financial auditing and corporate governance standards applicable to cryptocurrencies and ICO's; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financing necessary to fund continued development of the Company's business plan may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issuance of additional common shares of the Company; the risk of litigation. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information set out in this presentation, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

