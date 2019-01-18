Global Blockchain Technologies Announces Its Strategic Plan With X2 Games

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (CSE: BLOC.U) (FSE: BWSP) (OTC Pink: BLKCF) ("BLOC", or the "Company") announces its future strategy following the acquisition of X2 Games Corp. (“X2 Games” or “X2”) on December 17, 2018.



The Acquisition:

As of December 17, 2018, BLOC acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of X2 Games (the “X2 Games Shares”) (the “Transaction”). The Transaction introduced the leadership of Nolan Bushnell, co-founder of Atari and Chuck E. Cheese’s, and Hollywood creative director and visual effects visionary Zai Ortiz to BLOC’s operations, as BLOC pivots to focus on gaming-related projects.

As a result of the Transaction, BLOC acquired all intellectual property rights to X2 Games’ current game projects, including the digital interactive games for Amazon Alexa. One of these games, titled St. Noire, has a pre-release date set for early 2019, with three other Amazon Alexa games set to be launched in 2019. A trailer of St. Noire can be seen at http://www.st-noire.com/amazon-alexa .

Strategic Planning

BLOC and X2 Games have initiated a comprehensive strategy to optimize BLOC’s assets towards gaming, eSports and AI. BLOC’s assets will be leveraged to support X2’s pursuit of disruptive gaming interfaces.

As a result of this new strategy, X2 Games will become the main business focus of BLOC, supported by its synergistic assets portfolio. BLOC believes this is the best way to leverage the experience and leadership that Nolan Bushnell and Zai Ortiz bring to the Company.

X2 Games Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Nolan Bushnell has stated that, “This transition will help X2’s goal to revolutionize gaming and merge it with cinema and AI in exciting ways. At X2 Games we are always looking to find avenues for gaming in existing and emerging platforms. A primary component of our strategy is to tailor our products to the Smart-speaker, AI, mobile, AR and Interactive TV markets and gamify this space.”

X2’s strategy will also explore the following sectors within the gaming market in the next 3 years:

Dynamic Cinema

Arcade

Mobile

VR / AR/ MR

Geo Adventure

Mediated Board Games

Streaming

Esports

Immersive Theater

Future Initiative

X2 Games has an extended pipeline of Alexa based games in production.

Following the release of St. Noire, the Company will release further games stemming from Nolan Bushnell’s back catalogue of unreleased games and intellectual property.

Zai Ortiz, Chief Creative Officer, Co Founder and President of X2 Games commented, “Gamification will revolutionize the industry in how we think about gaming, and what we think of as a game. Future of interactive games is the merging of cinema, gaming, and AI – X2 is well positioned to take advantage of this rapidly growing industry.”

Amazon has sold more than 100 million devices with Alexa integrated smart assistance. By 2020, it is estimated that up to 75% of US households will have a smart-speaker. X2 Games will pursue this sector in the long term as it observes a large market opportunity to satisfy consumer demand in smart-speaker technologies. 12

The global smart speaker market size is expected to reach revenues around $19 billion by 2023, growing at an impressive CAGR of approximately 31% 2018–2023. 3

About Global Blockchain Technologies Corp.

The Company provides investors access to a basket of direct and indirect holdings within the blockchain space.

The Company is focused on streamlining the currently arduous, lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo to gain exposure to the blockchain space, with a view to becoming the first vertically-integrated originator and manager of top tier blockchains.

BLOC is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "BLOC." Additional information relating to BLOC is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com, as well as on the Company's website at www.globalblockchain.io.

About X2 Games Corp.

X2 Games is a creative game studio on the frontlines of new technology and emerging markets that will change the landscape of games played around the world. The company currently has the following games in its development pipeline:

St Noire: The next generation of Tabletop Gaming, and the first immersive Alexa board game. Featuring Hollywood-level voice-acting and immersive sound design through Alexa, users will play the game on a premium game board, using cards and game pieces. The game requires an Amazon Alexa speaker and a game board to be played and leverages Artificial intelligence speaker technology to create a cutting-edge experience.

Treasure Island: A currency-powered real-time scavenger hunt in which players compete against each other for real-world prizes. The game leverages blockchain technology to create tokenized prizes that are safe and secure.

More information about X2 Games and its projects can be found at www.x2.games

