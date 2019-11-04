GBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that on November 1, 2019, the compensation committee of GBT’s board of directors granted 72 new employees options to purchase an aggregate of 55,100 shares of the company’s common stock with a per share exercise price of $49.72 and restricted stock units for an aggregate of 144,600 shares of the company’s common stock. All of the above-described awards were made under GBT’s Amended and Restated 2017 Inducement Equity Plan (the Plan).



The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by GBT’s board of directors in January 2017.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

GBT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company determined to discover, develop and deliver innovative treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. GBT is developing two therapies for the potential treatment of sickle cell disease, including its late-stage product candidate, voxelotor, as an oral, once-daily therapy. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news .