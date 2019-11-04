Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.    GBT

GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(GBT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 08:00am EST

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that on November 1, 2019, the compensation committee of GBT’s board of directors granted 72 new employees options to purchase an aggregate of 55,100 shares of the company’s common stock with a per share exercise price of $49.72 and restricted stock units for an aggregate of 144,600 shares of the company’s common stock. All of the above-described awards were made under GBT’s Amended and Restated 2017 Inducement Equity Plan (the Plan).

The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by GBT’s board of directors in January 2017.

About Global Blood Therapeutics
GBT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company determined to discover, develop and deliver innovative treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. GBT is developing two therapies for the potential treatment of sickle cell disease, including its late-stage product candidate, voxelotor, as an oral, once-daily therapy. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news.

Contact Information:
Stephanie Yao (investors and media)
GBT
650-741-7730
investor@gbt.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS,
08:00aGBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
GL
10/21GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
10/21GBT Announces Results of Post-hoc Analysis of Phase 3 HOPE Study Showing Impr..
GL
10/07GBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
GL
10/03GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS : GBT Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 47th Ann..
AQ
10/02GBT Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 47th Annual National Sickle Cell ..
GL
10/02GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS : GBT to Host Analyst and Investor Day on October 8 in..
AQ
10/01GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS : GBT to Host Analyst & Investor Day on October 8 in N..
AQ
09/25GBT Announces Participation at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
GL
09/05GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -250 M
Net income 2019 -236 M
Finance 2019 563 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -13,0x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 50,8x
Capitalization 2 984 M
Chart GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 90,47  $
Last Close Price 49,72  $
Spread / Highest target 202%
Spread / Average Target 82,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ted W. Love President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark L. Perry Chairman
Peter Radovich Senior Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey S. Farrow Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Sorof Senior Vice President-Medical & Regulatory affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.21.12%2 984
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.26.31%28 473
LONZA GROUP40.28%26 902
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%21 818
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.87.88%18 244
INCYTE CORPORATION31.44%18 003
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group