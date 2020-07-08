Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.    GBT

GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(GBT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 08:01am EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that on July 1, 2020, the compensation committee of GBT’s board of directors granted 11 new employees restricted stock units for an aggregate of 27,550 shares of the company’s common stock. These awards were made under GBT’s Amended and Restated 2017 Inducement Equity Plan (the Plan).

The above-described awards were each granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The 2017 Inducement Equity Plan was adopted by GBT’s board of directors in January 2017 and has been amended and restated from time to time.

About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta® (voxelotor), the first FDA-approved treatment that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of red blood cell sickling in SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a p-selectin inhibitor in development to address pain crises associated with the disease. In addition, GBT’s drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next generation of treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news.

Contact Information:
Steven Immergut (media)
650-410-3258
simmergut@gbt.com

Stephanie Yao (investors)
650-741-7730
syao@gbt.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS,
08:01aGBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
GL
06/25GBT Awards $250,000 in ACCEL Grants to Advance Access to Care for People Livi..
GL
06/25GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS : GBT Announces Plans to Seek Regulatory Approval for ..
AQ
06/24GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
06/24GBT Announces Plans to Seek Regulatory Approval for Oxbryta® (voxelotor) to T..
GL
06/19GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Ho..
AQ
06/09GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS : GBT Announces Plans to Seek Expanded Labeling for Ox..
AQ
06/08GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
06/08GBT Announces Plans to Seek Expanded Labeling for Oxbryta® (voxelotor) to Tre..
GL
06/03GBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 85,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -276 M - -
Net cash 2020 360 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 077 M 4 077 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 43,3x
Nbr of Employees 352
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 105,88 $
Last Close Price 66,90 $
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 58,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ted W. Love President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark L. Perry Chairman
Nazila Habibizad Senior Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey S. Farrow Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Brian Cathers Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.-15.84%4 077
LONZA GROUP48.64%41 432
CELLTRION, INC.70.44%34 546
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.54.16%30 490
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.14%27 105
MODERNA, INC.212.32%23 753
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group