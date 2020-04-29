Log in
GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.

GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(GBT)
GBT to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

04/29/2020

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that it will report first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after U.S. financial markets close.

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET to provide a general business update and to discuss first quarter 2020 financial results. To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international). A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed on GBT’s website at www.gbt.com under the Investors section. An archived audio webcast will be available for one month following the event.

About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta® (voxelotor), the first FDA-approved treatment that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, an underlying cause of SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a p-selectin inhibitor in development to address pain crises associated with the disease. In addition, GBT’s drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next generation of treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news.

Contact Information:           
Steven Immergut (media)
650-410-3258
simmergut@gbt.com

Stephanie Yao (investors)
650-741-7730
syao@gbt.com 

