Global Blood Therapeutics Inc : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. - GBT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. ("Global Blood" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GBT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Global Blood and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On September 13, 2018, the website Stat published an article by Adam Feuerstein entitled "Global Blood's FDA filing plan for a sickle cell drug is riskier than you think". The article addressed Global Blood's drug voxelotor, a potential sickle cell disease treatment, and described "important risks that investors might be glossing over" with respect to voxelotor's U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval prospects. Citing the results of a recent Phase 3 clinical trial, the article asserted that "Global Blood lacks data demonstrating voxelotor reduces the frequency of crises", traditionally a necessary criterion for FDA approval of a sickle cell disease treatment, and further stated that "[i]n the Phase 3 study, voxelotor did not improve the quality of life of sickle cell patients." Accordingly, the article asserted that the Phase 3 results have "left Global Blood in a bind and searching for a new path to approval." Following publication of the Stat article, Global Blood's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 13, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP

https://www.accesswire.com/512192/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Investigates-Claims-On-Behalf-of-Investors-of-Global-Blood-Therapeutics-Inc-GBT