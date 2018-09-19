Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Global Blood Therapeutics Inc    GBT

GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC (GBT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. - GBT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 02:23am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. ("Global Blood" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GBT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Global Blood and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On September 13, 2018, the website Stat published an article by Adam Feuerstein entitled "Global Blood's FDA filing plan for a sickle cell drug is riskier than you think". The article addressed Global Blood's drug voxelotor, a potential sickle cell disease treatment, and described "important risks that investors might be glossing over" with respect to voxelotor's U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval prospects. Citing the results of a recent Phase 3 clinical trial, the article asserted that "Global Blood lacks data demonstrating voxelotor reduces the frequency of crises", traditionally a necessary criterion for FDA approval of a sickle cell disease treatment, and further stated that "[i]n the Phase 3 study, voxelotor did not improve the quality of life of sickle cell patients." Accordingly, the article asserted that the Phase 3 results have "left Global Blood in a bind and searching for a new path to approval." Following publication of the Stat article, Global Blood's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 13, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP

https://www.accesswire.com/512192/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Investigates-Claims-On-Behalf-of-Investors-of-Global-Blood-Therapeutics-Inc-GBT

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS
02:23aGLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behal..
AC
09/15INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces It is Investigating Claims a..
BU
09/14TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Global Blood..
AC
09/14Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Global Bl..
BU
09/13Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Global Blood..
PR
09/13Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Global Blood Th..
PR
09/07GBT Announces Participation at the 2018 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conf..
GL
09/07GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS : GBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
AQ
09/06GBT Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
GL
09/06GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS : GBT Brings Together Sickle Cell Disease Influencers ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/18Investing In The 'Softer Side' Of Biotech, Without Getting Emotional 
09/17GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS : STAT Article Sparks Worry, But Much Of It Is Unwarra.. 
09/13PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (9/13/2018) 
09/13Global Blood down 5% premarket on bearish Feuerstein report 
09/10GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS : Iclacumab To Deliver The Pipeline Synergy With Voxel.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -182 M
Net income 2018 -175 M
Finance 2018 385 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 162x
Capitalization 2 145 M
Chart GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 80,2 $
Spread / Average Target 95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ted W. Love President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Radovich Senior Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey S. Farrow Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Sorof Senior Vice President-Medical & Regulatory affairs
Charles J. Homcy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC4.70%2 145
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%33 722
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC27.75%25 338
LONZA GROUP20.13%24 487
INCYTE CORPORATION-28.11%14 247
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.46.09%12 094
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.