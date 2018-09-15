Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It is Investigating Claims against Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/15/2018

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (“Global Blood” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: GBT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Stat published an article about Global Blood, claiming that there are “important risks that investors might be glossing over” about the likelihood of Global Blood’s new drug for sickle cell disease, voxelotor, being approved by the FDA. The article refers to recent results of a Phase 3 clinical trial, stating “Global Blood lacks data demonstrating voxelotor reduces the frequency of crises,” a typically necessary requirement for FDA approval for sickle cell disease. The article also asserted, “[i]n the Phase 3 study, voxelotor did not improve the quality of life of sickle cell patients.” Based on this article, Global Blood’s share price fell more than 7% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
