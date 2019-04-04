Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  Global Boatworks Holdings Inc    

GLOBAL BOATWORKS HOLDINGS INC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Boatworks Holdings Inc. Enters Into Contract for Sale of Luxuria

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 01:03pm EDT

Pompano Beach, FL, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Global Boatworks Holdings Inc. (OTC: GBBT), builder of luxury floating vessels, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract to sell the Luxuria I, the first of its luxury floating vessels.

The Luxuria is going through a marine survey and other inspections as part of the sale process.

 “We are very excited to have a contract for the sale of the Luxuria,” said Global Boatworks CEO Robert Rowe. “We have a number of showings and a lot of interest. We have learned a lot about the market for this type of vessel and look forward to building additional Luxuria models.”

The sale of the Luxuria is expected to close on April 24, 2019.

About Global Boatworks, LLC:

Global Boatworks, LLC is a multifaceted boat-building and vacation-rental company that operates out of Pompano Beach, Florida. The Company has previously built and sold a highly successful rental houseboat in Boston, and has designed a state-of-the-art luxury floating vessel, the Luxuria. The Luxuria series of floating vessels feature: Floor-to-ceiling windows; a chef-quality kitchen; spacious bedrooms; spa-like bathrooms; big-screen TV; two large decks; and two outboard engines.

 Forward Looking Statements

 Statements regarding financial matters in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, technology efficacy and all other forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The Company is a development stage company who continues to be dependent upon outside capital to sustain its existence. Since these statements (future operational results and sales) involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results.

Contact:          

Robert Rowe, Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc.

(954) 448-3915

57503fe9fe317c000a2e51fa_logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL BOATWORKS HOLDINGS
01:03pGlobal Boatworks Holdings Inc. Enters Into Contract for Sale of Luxuria
GL
2018GLOBAL BOATWORKS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
2018GLOBAL BOATWORKS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
2018GLOBAL BOATWORKS : Management's Discussion and Analysis Of Financial Condition a..
AQ
2018GLOBAL BOATWORKS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
2017GLOBAL BOATWORKS : Completes Sale of Miss Leah
MW
2017GLOBAL BOATWORKS : Luxury Vessel Luxuria Survives Hurricane Irma
MW
2017GLOBAL BOATWORKS : Luxury Vessel Luxuria Completes Move to Bahia Mar Resort and ..
MW
2017GLOBAL BOATWORKS : Luxury Vessel Luxuria is Complete
MW
2017GLOBAL BOATWORKS : Obtains $750,000 Funding for Second Luxuria Class Vessel
MW
More news
Chart GLOBAL BOATWORKS HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Global Boatworks Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Rowe President, CEO, CFO, Treasurer & Director
Leah Rowe Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL BOATWORKS HOLDINGS INC0
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE29.36%189 929
VF CORPORATION22.58%34 548
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.36.67%21 675
MONCLER29.35%10 598
RALPH LAUREN CORP23.06%10 141
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About