Global Boatworks Holdings Inc. Enters Into Contract for Sale of Luxuria

Pompano Beach, FL, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Global Boatworks Holdings Inc. (OTC: GBBT), builder of luxury floating vessels, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract to sell the Luxuria I, the first of its luxury floating vessels.



The Luxuria is going through a marine survey and other inspections as part of the sale process.

“We are very excited to have a contract for the sale of the Luxuria,” said Global Boatworks CEO Robert Rowe. “We have a number of showings and a lot of interest. We have learned a lot about the market for this type of vessel and look forward to building additional Luxuria models.”

The sale of the Luxuria is expected to close on April 24, 2019.

About Global Boatworks, LLC:

Global Boatworks, LLC is a multifaceted boat-building and vacation-rental company that operates out of Pompano Beach, Florida. The Company has previously built and sold a highly successful rental houseboat in Boston, and has designed a state-of-the-art luxury floating vessel, the Luxuria. The Luxuria series of floating vessels feature: Floor-to-ceiling windows; a chef-quality kitchen; spacious bedrooms; spa-like bathrooms; big-screen TV; two large decks; and two outboard engines.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements regarding financial matters in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, technology efficacy and all other forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The Company is a development stage company who continues to be dependent upon outside capital to sustain its existence. Since these statements (future operational results and sales) involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results.

Contact:

Robert Rowe, Global Boatworks Holdings, Inc.

(954) 448-3915