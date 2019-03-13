Log in
GLOBAL BRANDS GROUP HOLDING LTD

(0787)
Global Brands : (1) ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE (2) END OF OFFER PERIOD

03/13/2019 | 08:19pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(1) ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF

THE TAKEOVERS CODE

(2) END OF OFFER PERIOD

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code.

We refer to (1) the announcements of the Company dated 1 February 2019 and 1 March 2019 (the "Previous Announcements") in relation to, among other things, the Special Dividend and the Scrip Dividend Scheme and a possible mandatory general offer for all the issued Shares (other than those already owned by the Controlling Shareholders (and parties acting in concert with them)) under Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code and (2) the circular dated 14 March 2019 of the Company (the "Circular") in relation to the Scrip Dividend Scheme.

Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Previous Announcements.

TERMINATION OF POSSIBLE MANDATORY GENERAL OFFER

The Controlling Shareholders have indicated to the Board their intention to take up such number of Scrip Shares which would result in an increase of their shareholding of no more than 1.99% of the enlarged issued share capital of the Company immediately following the issue of all the Scrip Shares in the Scrip Dividend Scheme. This is to ensure that there will be no obligation by the Controlling Shareholders to make a mandatory general offer for the Shares under the Takeovers Code. For details, please refer to the Circular.

As a result, the possible mandatory general offer as described in the Previous Announcements will not proceed.

END OF OFFER PERIOD

For the purpose of the Takeovers Code, the offer period ends on the date of this announcement.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional adviser(s).

By Order of the Board

Global Brands Group Holding Limited

William FUNG Kwok Lun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Non-executive Directors, namely William Fung Kwok Lun (Chairman), Bruce Philip Rockowitz (Vice Chairman) and Hau Leung Lee, one Executive Director, namely Richard Nixon Darling (Chief Executive Officer) and five Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Paul Edward Selway-Swift, Stephen Harry Long, Allan Zeman, Audrey Wang Lo and Ann Marie Scichili.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable enquires, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statements in this announcement misleading.

Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 00:18:03 UTC
