Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Global Brands Group Holding Ltd    0787   BMG393381014

GLOBAL BRANDS GROUP HOLDING LTD

(0787)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Brands : Announces FY2019 Annual Results; Enters a New Phase of Streamlined Operations Efforts Beginning to Yield Positive Impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 01:27am EDT

For Immediate Release

Global Brands Announces FY2019 Annual Results

Enters a New Phase of Streamlined Operations

Efforts Beginning to Yield Positive Impact

Highlights

  • Strategic divestment completed, creating a leaner and more focused operation with a stronger financial position
  • Special dividend of US$305 million paid in cash and scrip on 4 April 2019
  • Restructuring program implemented to reduce operating expenses and drive efficiencies; positive impact already seen in the Reporting Period
  • Group now disclosing financial information according to its three business segments: North America, Europe, and Brand Management
  • Revenue stabilized while unprofitable businesses eliminated

Hong Kong, 26 June, 2019 - Global Brands Group Holding Limited ("Global Brands" or the "Group"; SEHK Stock Code: 787), today announced its results for the 12-months ended 31 March, 2019 (the "Reporting Period") and provided an update on its restructuring program.

Following the completion of a strategic divestment in October last year which involved select North American licensing businesses, the Group has been transformed into a leaner and more focused operation, with a stronger financial position and balance sheet, and a focus on its core Men's and Women's Fashion Apparel, Footwear, and Brand Management businesses.

The Group has also launched a restructuring program focused on flattening its structure and building a more responsive organization. The program involves a number of initiatives, including simplifying our processes from design to product development to sourcing, and moving these functions offshore, closer to the needlepoint, where production is located.

The Group is now managing businesses in three segments, North America, Europe, and Brand Management, and from this Reporting Period has started to disclose its segmental information accordingly.

"Global Brands has entered into a new chapter as a nimble and more focused organization," said Mr. Rick Darling, Chief Executive Officer of Global Brands Group Holding Limited. "The changes we are implementing have put Global Brands in a strong position. We are already beginning to see the benefits, with the results in the second half of the fiscal year significantly improved from the first half."

For the Reporting Period, revenue of the Group's continuing operations decreased by 4.6% compared to last year, primarily due to eliminating unprofitable businesses. While net loss of

Registered Office: Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM11, Bermuda.

Correspondence Address: 9th Floor, LiFung Tower, 888 Cheung Sha Wan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Tel : (852) 2300 2787 Fax : (852) 2300 3787

www.globalbrandsgroup.com

the continuing operations increased to US$250 million, net loss attributable to shareholders improved by 55.7% to US$400 million.

Mr. Darling added, "The restructuring program we announced in November last year aimed at further improving our operating efficiencies. I would like to report that we are now making significant strides towards achieving our target of reducing US$100 million in operating expenses and are well on our way to exceeding this initial target. Our goal is to complete the restructuring program by the end of the 2020 fiscal year."

- Ends -

For details of Global Brands Group Holding Limited's FY2019 annual results, please refer to the announcement posted on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited website (www.hkex.com.hk).

About Global Brands Group Holding Limited

Global Brands Group Holding Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 787) is one of the world's leading branded apparel, footwear and fashion accessories companies. The Group designs, develops, markets and sells products under a diverse array of owned and licensed brands and a wide range of product categories.

Global Brands' innovative design capabilities, strong brand management focus, and strategic vision enable it to create new opportunities, product categories and market expansion for brands on a global scale. In addition, the Group is the global leader in the brand management business through CAA-GBG Global Brand Management Group.

For more information, please visit the corporate website: www.globalbrandsgroup.com.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Diana Footitt

Liz Kenyon

T: +852 2861 3488

T: +852 2861 3227

E: diana.footitt@artemisassociates.com

E: liz.kenyon@artemisassociates.com

Andrew Yeung

Katie Angus

T: +852 2861 3296

T: +852 2861 3278

E: andrew.yeung@artemisassociates.com

E: katie.angus@artemisassociates.com

Registered Office: Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM11, Bermuda.

Correspondence Address: 9th Floor, LiFung Tower, 888 Cheung Sha Wan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Tel : (852) 2300 2787 Fax : (852) 2300 3787

www.globalbrandsgroup.com

Disclaimer

Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 05:26:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL BRANDS GROUP HOLDIN
01:27aGLOBAL BRANDS : Announces FY2019 Annual Results; Enters a New Phase of Streamlin..
PU
06/10GLOBAL BRANDS : Spyder Deepens Its Partnership With The U.S. Ski Team With Expan..
AQ
05/31GLOBAL BRANDS : Inside information, trading and business update, reduction of re..
PU
04/12GLOBAL BRANDS : Voluntary announcement - completion of the scrip dividend scheme
PU
04/08GLOBAL BRANDS : Voluntary announcement on stock code for temporary counter for t..
PU
04/04GLOBAL BRANDS : (1) share consolidation (2) adjustments in relation to the share..
PU
03/13GLOBAL BRANDS : (1) announcement pursuant to rule 3.7 of the takeovers code (2) ..
PU
02/01COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON : ComBank named Sri Lanka's 'Most Innovative Customer ..
AQ
2018GLOBAL BRANDS : Brand appoints two new key executives
AQ
2018GLOBAL BRANDS : promotes Ronald Ventricelli to COO, also appoints new CFO
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Chart GLOBAL BRANDS GROUP HOLDING LTD
Duration : Period :
Global Brands Group Holding Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL BRANDS GROUP HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Nixon Darling Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kwok Lun Fung Chairman
Ronald Ventricelli COO & President-North America Region
Mark Caldwell Chief Financial Officer
Bruce Philip Rockowitz Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL BRANDS GROUP HOLDING LTD91.55%88
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE43.78%193 531
VF CORPORATION23.14%32 947
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.50.19%21 347
UNDER ARMOUR44.31%9 979
MONCLER28.97%9 616
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About