For Immediate Release

Global Brands Announces FY2019 Annual Results

Enters a New Phase of Streamlined Operations

Efforts Beginning to Yield Positive Impact

Highlights

Strategic divestment completed, creating a leaner and more focused operation with a stronger financial position

Special dividend of US$305 million paid in cash and scrip on 4 April 2019

Restructuring program implemented to reduce operating expenses and drive efficiencies; positive impact already seen in the Reporting Period

Group now disclosing financial information according to its three business segments: North America, Europe, and Brand Management

Revenue stabilized while unprofitable businesses eliminated

Hong Kong, 26 June, 2019 - Global Brands Group Holding Limited ("Global Brands" or the "Group"; SEHK Stock Code: 787), today announced its results for the 12-months ended 31 March, 2019 (the "Reporting Period") and provided an update on its restructuring program.

Following the completion of a strategic divestment in October last year which involved select North American licensing businesses, the Group has been transformed into a leaner and more focused operation, with a stronger financial position and balance sheet, and a focus on its core Men's and Women's Fashion Apparel, Footwear, and Brand Management businesses.

The Group has also launched a restructuring program focused on flattening its structure and building a more responsive organization. The program involves a number of initiatives, including simplifying our processes from design to product development to sourcing, and moving these functions offshore, closer to the needlepoint, where production is located.

The Group is now managing businesses in three segments, North America, Europe, and Brand Management, and from this Reporting Period has started to disclose its segmental information accordingly.

"Global Brands has entered into a new chapter as a nimble and more focused organization," said Mr. Rick Darling, Chief Executive Officer of Global Brands Group Holding Limited. "The changes we are implementing have put Global Brands in a strong position. We are already beginning to see the benefits, with the results in the second half of the fiscal year significantly improved from the first half."

For the Reporting Period, revenue of the Group's continuing operations decreased by 4.6% compared to last year, primarily due to eliminating unprofitable businesses. While net loss of

Registered Office: Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM11, Bermuda.

Correspondence Address: 9th Floor, LiFung Tower, 888 Cheung Sha Wan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Tel : (852) 2300 2787 Fax : (852) 2300 3787

www.globalbrandsgroup.com