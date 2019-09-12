Log in
Global Brands : POLL RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 12 SEPTEMBER 2019

09/12/2019 | 06:52am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLL RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 12 SEPTEMBER 2019

At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Global Brands Group Holding Limited (the "Company") on 12 September 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 26 July 2019 were taken by poll. The poll results are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive and adopt the audited consolidated

527,552,378

12,200

financial statements of the Company and its

( 99.99% )

( 0.01% )

subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and

the

auditor for

the

financial year ended

31 March 2019.

2.

(a) To re-elect Professor Hau Leung Lee as

508,373,603

19,190,775

director.

( 96.36% )

( 3.64% )

(b)

To re-elect

Ms.

Ann Marie Scichili as

527,551,738

12,640

director.

( 99.99% )

( 0.01% )

(c) To re-elect Mr. Richard Nixon Darling as

527,551,738

12,640

director.

( 99.99% )

( 0.01% )

3.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as

526,925,814

638,564

auditor and authorise the board of directors to

( 99.88% )

( 0.12% )

fix their remuneration.

4.

To give a general mandate to the directors to

527,551,378

13,000

buy back the Company's shares not exceeding

( 99.99% )

( 0.01% )

10% of the total number of issued shares of the

Company.

- 1 -

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

5.

To give a general mandate to the directors to

494,038,433

33,525,945

allot and issue additional shares not exceeding

( 93.65% )

( 6.35% )

10% of the total number of issued shares of the

Company.

6.

To adopt share option scheme.

495,239,233

32,322,145

( 93.87% )

( 6.13% )

Notes:

  1. As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 1 to 6 above, all such resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions. The full text of the resolutions numbered 4 to 6 is set out in the notice of the AGM dated 26 July 2019.
  2. As at 6 September 2019, i.e. the record date of the AGM, and the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 1,028,654,302 shares which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM.
  3. There was no restriction on any shareholders casting votes on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
  4. There was no share of the Company entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
  5. No shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
  6. None of the shareholders of the Company have indicated their intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM in the Company's circular containing the notice of the AGM dated 26 July 2019.
  7. The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Global Brands Group Holding Limited

William FUNG Kwok Lun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 September 2019

Following the conclusion of the AGM, the Board comprises two Non-executive Directors, namely William Fung Kwok Lun (Chairman) and Hau Leung Lee; one Executive Director, namely Richard Nixon Darling (Chief Executive Officer) and five Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Paul Edward Selway-Swift, Stephen Harry Long, Allan Zeman, Audrey Wang Lo and Ann Marie Scichili.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 10:51:04 UTC
