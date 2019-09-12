Global Brands : POLL RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 12 SEPTEMBER 2019
09/12/2019 | 06:52am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
POLL RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 12 SEPTEMBER 2019
At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Global Brands Group Holding Limited (the "Company") on 12 September 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 26 July 2019 were taken by poll. The poll results are as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To receive and adopt the audited consolidated
527,552,378
12,200
financial statements of the Company and its
( 99.99% )
( 0.01% )
subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and
the
auditor for
the
financial year ended
31 March 2019.
2.
(a) To re-elect Professor Hau Leung Lee as
508,373,603
19,190,775
director.
( 96.36% )
( 3.64% )
(b)
To re-elect
Ms.
Ann Marie Scichili as
527,551,738
12,640
director.
( 99.99% )
( 0.01% )
(c) To re-elect Mr. Richard Nixon Darling as
527,551,738
12,640
director.
( 99.99% )
( 0.01% )
3.
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as
526,925,814
638,564
auditor and authorise the board of directors to
( 99.88% )
( 0.12% )
fix their remuneration.
4.
To give a general mandate to the directors to
527,551,378
13,000
buy back the Company's shares not exceeding
( 99.99% )
( 0.01% )
10% of the total number of issued shares of the
Company.
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
5.
To give a general mandate to the directors to
494,038,433
33,525,945
allot and issue additional shares not exceeding
( 93.65% )
( 6.35% )
10% of the total number of issued shares of the
Company.
6.
To adopt share option scheme.
495,239,233
32,322,145
( 93.87% )
( 6.13% )
Notes:
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 1 to 6 above, all such resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions. The full text of the resolutions numbered 4 to 6 is set out in the notice of the AGM dated 26 July 2019.
As at 6 September 2019, i.e. the record date of the AGM, and the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 1,028,654,302 shares which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM.
There was no restriction on any shareholders casting votes on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
There was no share of the Company entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
No shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
None of the shareholders of the Company have indicated their intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM in the Company's circular containing the notice of the AGM dated 26 July 2019.
The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.
By Order of the Board
Global Brands Group Holding Limited
William FUNG Kwok Lun
Chairman
Hong Kong, 12 September 2019
Following the conclusion of the AGM, the Board comprises two Non-executive Directors, namely William Fung Kwok Lun (Chairman) and Hau Leung Lee; one Executive Director, namely Richard Nixon Darling (Chief Executive Officer) and five Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Paul Edward Selway-Swift, Stephen Harry Long, Allan Zeman, Audrey Wang Lo and Ann Marie Scichili.
