Global Brands : POLL RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 12 SEPTEMBER 2019

POLL RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 12 SEPTEMBER 2019

At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Global Brands Group Holding Limited (the "Company") on 12 September 2019, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 26 July 2019 were taken by poll. The poll results are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions Number of Votes (%) For Against 1. To receive and adopt the audited consolidated 527,552,378 12,200 financial statements of the Company and its ( 99.99% ) ( 0.01% ) subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and the auditor for the financial year ended 31 March 2019. 2. (a) To re-elect Professor Hau Leung Lee as 508,373,603 19,190,775 director. ( 96.36% ) ( 3.64% ) (b) To re-elect Ms. Ann Marie Scichili as 527,551,738 12,640 director. ( 99.99% ) ( 0.01% ) (c) To re-elect Mr. Richard Nixon Darling as 527,551,738 12,640 director. ( 99.99% ) ( 0.01% ) 3. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as 526,925,814 638,564 auditor and authorise the board of directors to ( 99.88% ) ( 0.12% ) fix their remuneration. 4. To give a general mandate to the directors to 527,551,378 13,000 buy back the Company's shares not exceeding ( 99.99% ) ( 0.01% ) 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company.

