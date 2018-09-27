Log in
Global Brands : POLL RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2018

09/27/2018 | 10:52am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLL RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 27 SEPTEMBER 2018

At the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Global Brands Group Holding Limited (the "Company") on 27 September 2018, all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were taken by poll. The poll results are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and the auditor for the financial year ended 31 March 2018.

4,398,871,507

( 99.92% )

3,608,000 ( 0.08% )

2.

(a) To re-elect Dr William FUNG Kwok

Lun as director.

4,106,267,013

( 93.41% )

289,534,541 ( 6.59% )

(b) To re-elect Mr PaulEdward

SELWAY-SWIFT as director.

4,387,170,059

( 99.66% )

15,143,495 ( 0.34% )

(c) To re-elect Mrs Audrey WANG LO as director.

4,388,582,059

( 99.66% )

15,143,495 ( 0.34 % )

3.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor and authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration.

4,391,709,389

( 99.73% )

11,908,165 ( 0.27% )

4.

To give a general mandate to the directors to buy back the Company's shares not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company.

4,399,179,254

( 99.92% )

3,610,000 ( 0.08% )

Ordinary ResolutionsNumber of Votes (%)ForAgainst

5. To give a general mandate to the 3,504,495,460 898,619,394

directors to allot and issue additional shares not exceeding 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company.

( 79.59% )

( 20.41% )

Notes:

  • (a) As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions numbered 1 to 5 above, all such resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

  • (b) As at 20 September 2018, i.e. the record date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 8,552,922,729 shares, of which there were 8,303,213,119 shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM.

  • (c) Save as disclosed in note (b) above, there was no restriction on any shareholders casting votes on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

  • (d) There were no shares of the Company entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

  • (e) No shareholder of the Company was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM.

  • (f) None of the shareholders of the Company have stated their intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM in the Company's circular containing the notice of the AGM dated 18 July 2018.

  • (g) The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By Order of the Board Global Brands Group Holding Limited

William FUNG Kwok Lun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two Non-executive Directors, namely William Fung Kwok Lun (Chairman) and Hau Leung Lee, one Executive Director, namely Bruce Philip Rockowitz (Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman) and five Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Paul Edward Selway-Swift, Stephen Harry Long, Allan Zeman, Audrey Wang Lo and Ann Marie Scichili.

Disclaimer

Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 08:51:06 UTC
