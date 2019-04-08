Log in
Global Brands : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON STOCK CODE FOR TEMPORARY COUNTER FOR TRADING IN THE CONSOLIDATED SHARES

04/08/2019 | 08:28pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ON STOCK CODE FOR TEMPORARY COUNTER FOR

TRADING IN THE CONSOLIDATED SHARES

We refer to (1) the announcement of the Global Brands Group Holding Limited (the "Company") dated 1 February 2019 and (2) the circular of the Company dated 14 February 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, the Share Consolidation. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

Since the Share Consolidation of the Company will take effect on 9 April 2019, the temporary counter for trading in board lots of 200 Consolidated Shares will open at 9:00 a.m. on 9 April 2019 and the stock code of the Company for this temporary counter is "2921".

The original counter using the stock code "787" for trading in board lots of 2,000 Existing Shares will temporarily close since 9:00 a.m. on 9 April 2019 and will re-open for trading in board lots of 2,000 Consolidated Shares at 9:00 a.m. on 25 April 2019. Please refer to the expected timetable set out in the Circular for the trading arrangement details in respect of the Share Consolidation.

By Order of the Board

Global Brands Group Holding Limited

William FUNG Kwok Lun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Non-executive Directors, namely William Fung Kwok Lun (Chairman), Bruce Philip Rockowitz (Vice Chairman) and Hau Leung Lee, one Executive Director, namely Richard Nixon Darling (Chief Executive Officer) and five Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Paul Edward Selway-Swift, Stephen Harry Long, Allan Zeman, Audrey Wang Lo and Ann Marie Scichili.

Disclaimer

Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 00:27:01 UTC
