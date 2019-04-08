Global Brands : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON STOCK CODE FOR TEMPORARY COUNTER FOR TRADING IN THE CONSOLIDATED SHARES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ON STOCK CODE FOR TEMPORARY COUNTER FOR

TRADING IN THE CONSOLIDATED SHARES

We refer to (1) the announcement of the Global Brands Group Holding Limited (the "Company") dated 1 February 2019 and (2) the circular of the Company dated 14 February 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, the Share Consolidation. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

Since the Share Consolidation of the Company will take effect on 9 April 2019, the temporary counter for trading in board lots of 200 Consolidated Shares will open at 9:00 a.m. on 9 April 2019 and the stock code of the Company for this temporary counter is "2921".

The original counter using the stock code "787" for trading in board lots of 2,000 Existing Shares will temporarily close since 9:00 a.m. on 9 April 2019 and will re-open for trading in board lots of 2,000 Consolidated Shares at 9:00 a.m. on 25 April 2019. Please refer to the expected timetable set out in the Circular for the trading arrangement details in respect of the Share Consolidation.

