Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. : Announces Cash Dividend

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) (the “Company”)
announced today that, on February 8, 2019, the Company’s Board of
Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share on the
Company’s common stock for the fourth quarter of 2018. The dividend will
be paid on March 1, 2019 to stockholders of record on the close of
business on February 19, 2019.
The declaration and payment of any future dividend will be subject to
the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on a variety of
factors, including the Company’s financial condition and results of
operations and contractual restrictions, such as the restrictive
covenants contained in the Company’s credit agreement governing its term
loan facility and in its credit agreement governing its asset-based
revolving loan facility.
About Global Brass and Copper
Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. is a leading, value-added
converter, fabricator, processor, and distributor of specialized
non-ferrous products in North America. We engage in metal melting and
casting, rolling, drawing, extruding, welding, stamping, and coating to
fabricate finished and semi-finished alloy products from processed
scrap, virgin metals, and other refined metals. Our products include a
wide range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube, painted and fabricated
metal component products. Our products are used in a variety of
applications across diversified markets, including the building and
housing, munitions, automotive, transportation, coinage, electronics /
electrical components, industrial machinery and equipment, and general
consumer markets.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking
Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve
risks and uncertainties. All statements the Company makes relating to
its estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash
flows, growth rates, and financial results or to its expectations
regarding future industry trends are forward-looking statements. In
addition, we, through our senior management, from time to time make or
may make forward-looking public statements concerning our expected
future operations and performance and other developments. These
forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors that may change at any time, and,
therefore, our actual results may differ materially from those that we
expected. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from these expectations include, among other things, general
market conditions, market demand and competitive factors, our ability to
implement business and acquisition strategies, our ability to address
unexpected operational issues, and our ability to continue to implement
our balanced book approach.
More detailed information about these and other risks and uncertainties
are contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual
Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
and our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from
time-to-time, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which
may be obtained by visiting the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.gbcholdings.com
or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
All forward-looking information in this press release is expressly
qualified in its entirety by these cautionary statements. All
forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based
upon information available to the Company on the date of this press
release.
In addition, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements
contained in this press release may not in fact occur. Accordingly,
investors should not place undue reliance on those statements. The
Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events
or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190208005476/en/