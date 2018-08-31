Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. : Announces Organizational Changes

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) (“GBC” or the
“Company”) today announced that Kevin Bense, President of A.J. Oster, is
voluntarily departing the Company, effective September 16, 2018, to
pursue an opportunity outside of the metals industry.
John Wasz, GBC's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “On
behalf of everyone at GBC, I want to thank Kevin for his passionate and
steadfast focus on driving improvements across A.J. Oster over the past
five years and positioning the company well for future profitable
growth. Under his leadership, A.J. Oster has improved its customer value
proposition and grown organically as well as inorganically through the
acquisition of Alumet. We wish Kevin all the best in the next stage of
his career.”
In addition to his role as GBC’s Executive Vice President of Strategic
Planning and Development, Bill Toler will assume the role of President
of A.J. Oster on an interim basis until a replacement is identified.
About Global Brass and Copper
Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. is a leading, value-added
converter, fabricator, processor, and distributor of specialized
non-ferrous products in North America. We engage in metal melting and
casting, rolling, drawing, extruding, welding, stamping, and coating to
fabricate finished and semi-finished alloy products from processed
scrap, virgin metals, and other refined metals. Our products include a
wide range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube, painted and fabricated
metal component products. Our products are used in a variety of
applications across diversified markets, including the building and
housing, munitions, automotive, transportation, coinage,
electronics/electrical components, industrial machinery and equipment,
and general consumer markets.
