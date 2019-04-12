WeissLaw LLP Investigates Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. ("BRSS" or the "Company") (NYSE: BRSS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Wieland-Werke AG ("Wieland"). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of BRSS will receive $44.00 in cash for each share they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether BRSS's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, the transaction will enable Wieland to better serve its global customers by providing them with long-term supply security. Additionally, the Company reported positive financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. It announced adjusted diluted earnings per common share of $0.56 in the fourth quarter, representing an impressive growth of 87% year-over-year when compared to the $0.30 reported in the same period of the prior year. It also announced a 14% annual increase in net income for 2018.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether BRSS's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

