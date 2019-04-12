Log in
WeissLaw LLP Investigates Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc.

0
04/12/2019 | 05:19pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP  is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. ("BRSS" or the "Company") (NYSE: BRSS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Wieland-Werke AG ("Wieland").  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of BRSS will receive $44.00 in cash for each share they own.

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

WeissLaw is investigating whether BRSS's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement.  Notably, the transaction will enable Wieland to better serve its global customers by providing them with long-term supply security.  Additionally, the Company reported positive financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018.  It announced adjusted diluted earnings per common share of $0.56 in the fourth quarter, representing an impressive growth of 87% year-over-year when compared to the $0.30 reported in the same period of the prior year.  It also announced a 14% annual increase in net income for 2018.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether BRSS's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.   

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-global-brass-and-copper-holdings-inc-300831521.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
