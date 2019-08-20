Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Global Cannabis Applications Corp    APP   CA37956B1013

GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS CORP

(APP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. Joins The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Their Expansion Into The EU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 08:35am EDT

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Global Cannabis Applications Corp. (OTCQB: FUAPF) ("the Company"), a global leader in designing, developing, marketing and acquiring innovative data technologies for the medical cannabis industry. CEO and Director, Bradley Moore, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Moore began the interview by sharing the Company's latest announcements, including their next joint venture and the establishment of their cultivation hub in Portugal. "We've got sales on one side, as well as distribution.", stated Moore.

Jolly then asked about the Company's plan for growth going forward. Moore explained that the Company has been focused on advancing their plans for vertical integration by taking advantage of opportunities in the EU. "We see the EU as potentially being the largest medical cannabis market in five years.", explained Moore. "It only made sense that we started to do the joint venture in Portugal.", he added. He further explained that the Company is striving to stand out by backing their medical cannabis technologies with data.

Jolly then asked about the cannabis market in Israel compared to other parts of the world. Moore explained that research and development is an important part of moving the medical cannabis industry forward, which has been a strong focus in Israel.

Moore then expanded on the Company's recent addition of their new GM, Shay Meir. "Shay is extremely well known in Israel for this space.", shared Moore. He further explained that Meir shares the same vision as the Company and will be an important part of their expansion going forward. "There's only a finite amount of resources of truly trained cannabis professionals globally - Shay is one of them".

Jolly then asked about the difference between medical cannabis in Europe and North America. Moore explained that the main difference in the medical cannabis industries of these areas is their process and progression. Regulations across the globe also vary for the medical cannabis industry, but serve as an important example of framework.

At the close of the interview, Jolly noted that the Company is extremely undervalued and encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on their current and upcoming projects.

To hear Bradley Moore's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7346059-global-cannabis-applications-corp-joins-the-stock-day-podcast-to-discuss-their-expansion-into-th

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Global Cannabis Applications Corp.

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. is a global leader in designing, developing, marketing and acquiring innovative data technologies for the medical cannabis industry. The Citizen Green platform is the world's first end-to-end - from patient to regulator - medical cannabis data solution. It uses six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, regtech, smart databases, blockchain and digital reward tokens, to qualify candidates for clinical studies. These technologies facilitate the proliferation of digital conversations by like-minded people in the medical cannabis community. Managed by digital and cannabis industry experts, GCAC is focused on viral global expansion by providing the best digital experience in the cannabis market.

For more information about the Company, please visit online at www.cannappscorp.com, or review its profiles www.sedar.com and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website (www.thecse.com).

To schedule an interview, please contact:

Bradley Moore
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 514.561.9091
Email: bmoore@cannappscorp.com

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Communications
Telephone: 1.855.269.9554
Email: info@cannappscorp.com
www.cannappscorp.com

Corporate Communications United States
Hayden IR
Telephone: 1.917.658.7878
Email: hart@haydenir.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of GCAC. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of GCAC. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because GCAC can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. GCAC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:
Stock Day Media
602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47063


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIO
08:35aGlobal Cannabis Applications Corp. Joins The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss The..
NE
08/14GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS : GCAC to Pursue Cannabis Joint Venture to Establis..
AQ
08/07GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS : Appoints Shay Meir to Lead Grow Operations
AQ
08/06GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS : Provides Update to Exclusive Polish Sales Agreeme..
AQ
05/23GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS : Seeking Alpha Interview with Global Cannabis CEO ..
AQ
02/19GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS : Los Angeles Based Downtown Meds to Use and Resell..
AQ
2018GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS : Blockchain Expert Alon Tzipory Joins Global Canna..
AQ
2018GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS : Appoints Alon Tzipory as Chief Operating Officer
AQ
2018GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS : GCAC to Sponsor MJBizCon 2018 in Las Vegas
AQ
2018GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS : GCAC Launching Major Sales Campaign to 3,000 U.S...
AQ
More news
Chart GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS CORP
Duration : Period :
Global Cannabis Applications Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley Moore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alon Tzipory Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Helmel Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Eyal Margalit Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey W. Hayzlett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL CANNABIS APPLICATIONS CORP-47.37%4
ADOBE27.06%139 792
WORKDAY INC.17.51%42 480
AUTODESK13.66%32 104
SQUARE INC14.25%27 371
ELECTRONIC ARTS15.21%26 792
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group