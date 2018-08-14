Global Construction Services : Dividend/Distribution - GCS

Log in
0
08/14/2018 | 02:01am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

GCS - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday August 14, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.02500000

Ex Date

Friday August 17, 2018

Record Date

Monday August 20, 2018

Payment Date

Monday August 27, 2018

Additional Information

Nil.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

GCS

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Tuesday August 14, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

GCS

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday August 20, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday August 17, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Monday August 27, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.02500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.02500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.02500000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

  • 5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

    Nil.

  • 5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Nil.

Disclaimer

Global Construction Services Limited published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 00:00:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 238 M
EBIT 2018 21,1 M
Net income 2018 15,0 M
Finance 2018 39,8 M
Yield 2018 6,42%
P/E ratio 2018 9,44
P/E ratio 2019 8,17
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
Capitalization 150 M
Chart GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Global Construction Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,95  AUD
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincenzo Daniele Gullotti Group MD & Executive Director
Peter David Wade Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel Land Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
George Robert Chiari Executive Director
John Derwin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED-26.37%109
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY31.78%30 736
LAFARGEHOLCIM-10.59%30 473
CRH PLC-5.16%26 821
ULTRATECH CEMENT-2.03%17 186
HEIDELBERGCEMENT-22.33%16 194
