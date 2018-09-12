Global Construction Services : Final Director's Interest Notice - Mr George Chiari

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Global Construction Services Ltd ABN 81 104 662 259

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Mr George Chiari Date of last notice 5 December 2017 Date that director ceased to be director 11 September 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities 18,975 fully paid ordinary shares (George Robert Chiari) 30,881 fully paid ordinary shares (George & Samantha Chiari)

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest Foshan Pty Ltd - an entity of which Mr Chiari is a director and shareholder and a Trust in which Mr Chiari holds a relevant interest. Number & class of securities 3,187,268 fully paid ordinary shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract Nil Nature of interest Not applicable Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Not applicable No. and class of securities to which interest relates Not applicable

