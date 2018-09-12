Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Global Construction Services Limited    GCS   AU000000GCS8

GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED (GCS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Global Construction Services : Final Director's Interest Notice - Mr George Chiari

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 11:33am CEST

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Global Construction Services Ltd

ABN

81 104 662 259

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Mr George Chiari

Date of last notice

5 December 2017

Date that director ceased to be director

11 September 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities 18,975 fully paid ordinary shares (George Robert Chiari) 30,881 fully paid ordinary shares (George & Samantha Chiari)

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Foshan Pty Ltd - an entity of which Mr Chiari is a director and shareholder and a Trust in which Mr Chiari holds a relevant interest.

Number & class of securities

3,187,268 fully paid ordinary shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002 Appendix 3Z Page 1

Disclaimer

Global Construction Services Limited published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 09:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVIC
11:33aGLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : Final Director's Interest Notice - Mr George Chia..
PU
11:28aGLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : Initial Director's Interest Notice - Mr Michael A..
PU
11:28aGLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : Director's Interest Notice - Mr Peter Brecht
PU
11:23aGLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : Initial Director's Interest Notice - Mr Peter McM..
PU
11:23aGLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : Initial Director's Interest Notice - Mr David Mac..
PU
10:26aGLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : GCS - SRG Global Implementation of Scheme of Arra..
AQ
09/11GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : GCS-SRG Global Implementation of Scheme of Arrang..
PU
08/28SRG : Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective
AQ
08/28GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : GCS - SRG Global Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Ef..
AQ
08/28GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : GCS - SRG Global Scheme of Arrangement Approved b..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 285 M
EBIT 2019 22,0 M
Net income 2019 15,3 M
Finance 2019 48,0 M
Yield 2019 7,01%
P/E ratio 2019 9,93
P/E ratio 2020 8,90
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capitalization 153 M
Chart GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Global Construction Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,88  AUD
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincenzo Daniele Gullotti Group MD & Executive Director
Peter David Wade Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel Land Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
George Robert Chiari Executive Director
John Derwin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED-24.73%109
LAFARGEHOLCIM-18.53%27 991
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY10.74%27 051
CRH PLC-6.47%26 778
ULTRATECH CEMENT-4.93%15 765
HEIDELBERGCEMENT-27.31%15 186
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.