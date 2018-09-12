Global Construction Services : Final Director's Interest Notice - Mr George Chiari

Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.3
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
|
Name of entity
|
Global Construction Services Ltd
|
ABN
|
81 104 662 259
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of director
|
Mr George Chiari
|
Date of last notice
|
5 December 2017
|
Date that director ceased to be director
|
11 September 2018
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities 18,975 fully paid ordinary shares (George Robert Chiari) 30,881 fully paid ordinary shares (George & Samantha Chiari)
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
Foshan Pty Ltd - an entity of which Mr Chiari is a director and shareholder and a Trust in which Mr Chiari holds a relevant interest.
|
Number & class of securities
3,187,268 fully paid ordinary shares
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
|
Detail of contract
|
Nil
|
Nature of interest
|
Not applicable
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
Not applicable
|
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
|
Not applicable
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/3/2002 Appendix 3Z Page 1
Disclaimer
Global Construction Services Limited published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 09:32:07 UTC