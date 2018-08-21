Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Global Construction Services Limited    GCS   AU000000GCS8

GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED (GCS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Global Construction Services : GCS secures $24.6m of concrete structure contracts - Victoria

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 05:57am CEST

ASX MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

21 August 2018

GCS SECURES ~$24.6M OF CONCRETE STRUCTURE CONTRACTS, VICTORIA

Highlights:

  • GCS secures two contracts totalling ~$24.6m with Watpac Construction Pty Ltd for the concrete structure works at the Deakin University Law Building and a Data Centre Project, both in Victoria

  • GCS has engaged SRG Limited (SRG) to complete the post tensioning component of the works, underscoring the already close working relationship between GCS and SRG (refer Merger of Equals ASX Announcement on 12 June 2018)

  • Continued contract success in Victoria demonstrates GCS's strategy to expand its construction services offering into the East Coast of Australia is progressing as planned

Global Construction Services Limited (ASX: GCS) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, GCS Summit Contracting Pty Ltd (GCS Summit) has been awarded ~$24.6m of concrete structure contracts for the Deakin University Law School Building and a data centre Project, both with Watpac Construction Pty Ltd.

The contracted works include complete concrete structures including installation of precast panels, post tensioning, reinforcement, and all other related concrete structure works. Both projects are expected to commence in the first quarter of FY19 and have project durations of approximately nine months.

Post tensioning works for both projects have been subcontracted to SRG, with whom GCS has announced a proposed merger of equals (refer ASX announcement dated 12 June 2018).

GCS Group Managing Director, Mr Enzo Gullotti said "These contract awards highlight the considerable progress GCS has made in diversifying its revenue streams. GCS entered the Victorian construction services market in May 2017 and since then over $63 million of contract works have been secured. With a contract tender pipeline exceeding $600 million GCS Summit is well placed to deliver substantial contributions to GCS earnings into the future."

-ENDS-

ABOUT GCS

The GCS Group is an Australian construction and maintenance services company that offers a diverse range of integrated products, services, and solutions covering the Infrastructure; Energy; Oil & Gas; Resource & Industrial; Commercial; and Residential sectors. The GCS Group's strategy for growth is to continue to capitalise on opportunities in the sectors it currently services, explore new markets and products, diversify into related industry sectors, and acquire selected new businesses that create value for shareholders.

Further Information:

Enzo Gullotti

Group Managing Director Ph: +61 8 9479 7990

E:enzo.gullotti@gcs.groupOr visit: http://www.gcs.group

Disclaimer

Global Construction Services Limited published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 03:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVIC
05:57aGLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : GCS secures $24.6m of concrete structure contract..
PU
08/17GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/14GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : Dividend/Distribution - GCS
PU
08/09GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : GCS - GCS & SRG working together-construction con..
AQ
08/06GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : GCS & SRG working together - construction contrac..
PU
07/24SRG : Release of Scheme Booklet for Merger with GCS
AQ
07/24GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : GCS - Scheme Booklet released - Merger of Equals ..
AQ
07/23GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : Scheme Booklet released - Merger of Equals with S..
PU
06/27GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : Change in substantial holding
PU
06/27GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : Becoming a substantial holder from IFL
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 285 M
EBIT 2019 22,0 M
Net income 2019 15,3 M
Finance 2019 48,0 M
Yield 2019 7,01%
P/E ratio 2019 9,93
P/E ratio 2020 6,17
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Capitalization 152 M
Chart GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Global Construction Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,88  AUD
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincenzo Daniele Gullotti Group MD & Executive Director
Peter David Wade Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel Land Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
George Robert Chiari Executive Director
John Derwin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED-26.92%111
LAFARGEHOLCIM-13.10%29 102
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY20.01%27 988
CRH PLC-3.24%27 185
ULTRATECH CEMENT-0.81%16 847
HEIDELBERGCEMENT-24.10%15 545
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.