Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Global Construction Services Limited    GCS   AU000000GCS8

GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED (GCS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/21
0.705 AUD   +6.02%
08/21GLOBAL CONSTRUC : Results of Scheme Meeting
PU
08/21GLOBAL CONSTRUC : SRG Shareholders Approve Scheme
PU
08/21GLOBAL CONSTRUC : Scheme Meeting Chairman's Address
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Global Construction Services : SRG Shareholders Approve Scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 11:42pm EDT

ASX MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT

22 August 2018

SRG LIMITED SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

Highlights:

  • SRG Limited ('SRG', ASX: SRG) shareholders have today approved the Scheme of Arrangement to implement the proposed merger with GCS

  • Overwhelming support demonstrated by SRG shareholders with 99.63% of votes cast in favour of the merger.

Construction services group Global Construction Services Limited ('GCS', ASX: GCS) is pleased to advise that shareholders of SRG have today approved the Scheme of Arrangement ('Scheme') to implement the Merger of GCS and SRG. Strong support for the merger was evident, with 99.63% of votes cast in favour of the merger.

Mr Enzo Gullotti, GCS Group Managing Director said "The support demonstrated today by SRG shareholders is further evidence of the compelling nature of this transaction. The combined entity will be a leading global Specialist Engineering, Construction and Maintenance Group that will provide services and products across the entire asset life-cycle. GCS looks forward to completing the transaction, integrating operations and continuing to deliver sustainable growth in shareholder value."

Set out below is the indicative timetable for the Scheme to be completed.

Event

Date

Second Court Hearing

9.15am WST, 27 August 2018

Scheme Effective Date

28 August 2018

Scheme Record Date

5:00pm WST, 4 September 2018

Scheme Implementation Date

11 September 2018

-ENDS-

ABOUT GCS

The GCS Group is an Australian construction and maintenance services company that offers a diverse range of integrated products, services, and solutions covering the Infrastructure; Energy; Oil & Gas; Resource & Industrial; Commercial; and Residential sectors. The GCS Group's strategy for growth is to continue to capitalise on opportunities in the sectors it currently services, explore new markets and products, diversify into related industry sectors, and acquire selected new businesses that create value for shareholders.

Further Information:

Enzo Gullotti

Group Managing Director Ph: +61 8 9479 7990

E:enzo.gullotti@gcs.groupor visit: http://www.gcs.group

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Global Construction Services Limited published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 03:41:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVIC
08/21GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : Results of Scheme Meeting
PU
08/21GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : SRG Shareholders Approve Scheme
PU
08/21GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : Scheme Meeting Chairman's Address
PU
08/20GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : GCS secures $24.6m of concrete structure contract..
PU
08/17GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/13GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : Dividend/Distribution - GCS
PU
08/09GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : GCS - GCS & SRG working together-construction con..
AQ
08/05GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : GCS & SRG working together - construction contrac..
PU
07/24SRG : Release of Scheme Booklet for Merger with GCS
AQ
07/24GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES : GCS - Scheme Booklet released - Merger of Equals ..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 285 M
EBIT 2019 22,0 M
Net income 2019 15,3 M
Finance 2019 48,0 M
Yield 2019 7,22%
P/E ratio 2019 9,64
P/E ratio 2020 5,99
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Capitalization 148 M
Chart GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Global Construction Services Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,88  AUD
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincenzo Daniele Gullotti Group MD & Executive Director
Peter David Wade Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel Land Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
George Robert Chiari Executive Director
John Derwin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED-26.92%109
LAFARGEHOLCIM-11.25%29 275
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY26.46%29 167
CRH PLC-2.86%27 335
ULTRATECH CEMENT0.29%16 928
HEIDELBERGCEMENT-22.11%15 674
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.