Global Construction Services : Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective

28 August 2018

SRG GLOBAL MERGER OF EQUALS SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BECOMES EFFECTIVE

SRG Limited (ASX:SRG) ("SRG") is pleased to announce the SRG Global Merger of Equals, to create a leading global Specialist Engineering, Construction and Maintenance group, is now legally effective.

Further to SRG's announcement yesterday regarding approval by the Federal Court of Australia ("Court") of the scheme of arrangement between SRG and its shareholders under which Global Construction Services Limited (ASX:GCS) ("GCS") will acquire 100% of the ordinary shares in SRG and SRG shareholders will receive 2.479 new GCS shares for each SRG share they hold as at the Scheme Record Date ("Scheme"), SRG advises that a copy of the Court's orders were lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission today. As a result, the Scheme is now legally effective. A copy of the Court orders is attached to this announcement.

SRG will be applying for its shares to be suspended from trading on the ASX with effect from the close of trading today.

SRG Shareholders, other than Ineligible Foreign Shareholders, will receive 2.479 new GCS shares for each SRG share held by them on the Scheme Record Date of 5:00pm (Perth time) on 4 September 2018. Implementation of the Scheme, and the issue of new GCS shares is scheduled to occur on 11 September 2018.

It is expected that the New GCS shares will commence trading on the ASX on a normal settlement basis on 12 September 2018.

SRG Shareholder Information Line

SRG shareholders who have questions regarding the Scheme should contact SRG's shareholder information line on +61 8 9267 5475 Monday to Friday between 9:00am and 5:00pm (Perth time).

Issued by SRG Limited ABN 57 006 413 574

SRG Limited are an Australian complex services company. Our vision is to make the complex simple for our customers and our mission is to be a leading provider of complex services to the construction and mining industry worldwide. Founded in Victoria in 1961, the Company commenced trading as BBR Australia Pty Ltd with the first project undertaken to supply and install rock anchors for the Snowy Mountains scheme. Listed in 1987 on the ASX as Structural Systems Limited, the organisation has grown from a small privately owned specialist post-tensioning company to a diverse international contractor in building, civil, mining, products and services. SRG has offices throughout Australia as well as in the Middle East and Hong Kong. In November 2014, Structural Systems Limited became SRG Limited.

Federal Court of Australia

District Registry: Western Australia Division: General

No: WAD302/2018

SRG LIMITED ABN 57 066 413 574 and another/others named in the schedule Plaintiff

ORDER JUDGE: JUSTICE BANKS-SMITH DATE OF ORDER: 27 August 2018 WHERE MADE: Perth

THE COURT ORDERS THAT:

1. Pursuant to paragraph 411(4)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the Act), the scheme of arrangement between the plaintiff, SRG Limited, and the holders of fully paid ordinary shares in the plaintiff, in the form contained in Annexure B to the Scheme Booklet (and which is contained in Annexure SPG6 to the affidavit of Sevan Philip Gore affirmed 19 July 2018) be approved (the Scheme).

2. Pursuant to subsection 411(12) of the Act, the plaintiff be exempted from compliance with subsection 411(11) of the Act in relation to the Scheme.

3. These orders be entered forthwith.

Date that entry is stamped: 27 August 2018

