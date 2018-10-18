Global Construction Services : hello@glamcorner.com.au

ASXANNOUNCEMENT
SRG GLOBAL SECURES ~$20M DRILLING CONTRACT WITH DOWNER AT BMA's BLACKWATERCOALMINEINQUEENSLAND
Highlights: • SRGGlobalsecures~$20mdrillingcontractwithDowneratBMA's
BlackwaterCoalMine • Contracttermapproximately2.5years • FurtherstrengthensSRGGlobal'sminingcustomerbase SRGGlobal(ASX:GCS)ispleasedtoannounceithasbeenawardeda~$20m contract for drilling works with Downer at the BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA)ownedBlackwaterMineincentralQueensland.
DownerhasawardedtheproductiondrillingworkstoSRGGlobalwhichfurther reinforces SRG Global's mining business as a leading provider in drilling services. Works under this contract will utilise existing drilling fleet and are expectedtocommencemidOctober.
ManagingDirector,MrDavidMacgeorgesaid"Thisisagreatcontractawardfor SRGGlobal.WeareverypleasedtobeawardedtheseworkswithDownerand lookforwardtoworkingcloselywiththemtodeliverastrongresult".
ABOUTSRGGLOBAL BetweenMarchandSeptember2018threecompaniescametogethertocreate SRG Global. In March 2018 SRG Limited ('SRG') acquired the TBS Group ('TBS'),aspecialistindustrialcontractorinassetandinfrastructureservices.Six monthslater,SRGandGlobalConstructionServicesLtd('GCS')implemented a merger of equals between the two ASX listed companies. The combined group,beingSRG,GCSandTBSarenowallSRGGlobal.
SRG Global is now a specialist engineering, construction and maintenance group. Our vision is 'making the complex simple' across the entire asset lifecycleofengineer,constructandsustain.
