GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED (GCS)

GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED (GCS)
Global Construction Services : hello@glamcorner.com.au

10/18/2018 | 02:53am CEST

ASXANNOUNCEMENT

18October2018

SRG GLOBAL SECURES ~$20M DRILLING CONTRACT WITH DOWNER AT BMA's BLACKWATERCOALMINEINQUEENSLAND

Highlights: SRGGlobalsecures~$20mdrillingcontractwithDowneratBMA's

BlackwaterCoalMine Contracttermapproximately2.5years FurtherstrengthensSRGGlobal'sminingcustomerbase  SRGGlobal(ASX:GCS)ispleasedtoannounceithasbeenawardeda~$20m contract for drilling works with Downer at the BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA)ownedBlackwaterMineincentralQueensland.

DownerhasawardedtheproductiondrillingworkstoSRGGlobalwhichfurther reinforces SRG Global's mining business as a leading provider in drilling services. Works under this contract will utilise existing drilling fleet and are expectedtocommencemidOctober.

ManagingDirector,MrDavidMacgeorgesaid"Thisisagreatcontractawardfor SRGGlobal.WeareverypleasedtobeawardedtheseworkswithDownerand lookforwardtoworkingcloselywiththemtodeliverastrongresult". 

ENDS

ABOUTSRGGLOBAL BetweenMarchandSeptember2018threecompaniescametogethertocreate SRG Global. In March 2018 SRG Limited ('SRG') acquired the TBS Group ('TBS'),aspecialistindustrialcontractorinassetandinfrastructureservices.Six monthslater,SRGandGlobalConstructionServicesLtd('GCS')implemented a merger of equals between the two ASX listed companies. The combined group,beingSRG,GCSandTBSarenowallSRGGlobal.

SRG Global is now a specialist engineering, construction and maintenance group.  Our vision is 'making the complex simple' across the entire asset lifecycleofengineer,constructandsustain.

Disclaimer

Global Construction Services Limited published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 00:52:06 UTC
