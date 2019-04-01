Global Cord Blood Corporation : Raised Subscription Fee

HONG KONG, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) ("GCBC" or the "Company"), China's leading provider of cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing, and stem cell storage services, today announced that the Company is increasing its processing fee by RMB3,000 to RMB9,800, effective on April 1, 2019. The Company's annual storage fee is unaffected by this increase.

The Company is committed to delivering high quality and top of the line services to all clients, and this is evidenced by the Company's continuous investment in cord blood banking hardware as well as software. The Company's skillful and experienced workforce have also contributed remarkably towards the Company's ability to maintain its technological leadership in China's cord blood banking industry. The Company strongly believes that the new pricing will not only absorb some of the rising costs associated with the Company's technological and service advancements, but also properly position the Company's services among its peers in China.

"We expect to constantly review our subscription fee in light of changes in market conditions, the Company's strategy, and costs related to continual improvement of technologies and services, and we will revise them when appropriate," said Ms. Ting Zheng, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of GCBC. "The fee adjustment follows our strategic focus on the mid-to-high end market. It is intended to empower us to further enhance the customer experience and improve referral generation."

About Global Cord Blood Corporation

Global Cord Blood Corporation is the first and largest umbilical cord blood banking operator in China in terms of geographical coverage and the only cord blood banking operator with multiple licenses. Under current People's Republic of China government regulations, only one licensed cord blood banking operator is permitted to operate in each licensed region and no new licenses will be granted before 2020 in addition to the seven licenses authorized as of today. Global Cord Blood Corporation provides cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing, and stem cell storage services. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.globalcordbloodcorp.com.

