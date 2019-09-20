Log in
GLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORP

Global Cord Blood Corporation : to Hold Annual General Meeting in Hong Kong on December 5, 2019

09/20/2019 | 07:01am EDT

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) ("GCBC" or the "Company"), China's leading provider of cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing, and stem cell storage services, today announced that the Company will hold its 2019 annual general meeting of shareholders at its Hong Kong office located at 48/F, Bank of China Tower, 1 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong, at 9:00 p.m. Hong Kong Time on December 5, 2019 (8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time on December 5, 2019).

Shareholders of record as of October 25, 2019 will be entitled to receive notice of and vote at the annual general meeting. The Company has filed its annual report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which Form 20-F/A (filed on August 14, 2019) can be accessed via the Investor Center section of the Company's website at http://www.globalcordbloodcorp.com, as well as on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a meeting notice, proxy statement and hard copy of the annual report on Form 20-F/A free of charge, by contacting ir@globalcordbloodcorp.com

About Global Cord Blood Corporation

Global Cord Blood Corporation is the first and largest umbilical cord blood banking operator in China in terms of geographical coverage and the only cord blood banking operator with multiple licenses.  Under current PRC government regulations, only one licensed cord blood banking operator is permitted to operate in each licensed region and no new licenses will be granted before 2020 in addition to the seven licenses authorized as of today.  Global Cord Blood Corporation provides cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing, and stem cell storage services.  For more information, please visit our website at http://www.globalcordbloodcorp.com.       

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial performance. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "can", "continue", "could", "estimates", "intends", "may", "plans", "potential", "predict", "should" or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions, uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The information in this press release is not intended to project future performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company does not guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company expectations are as of the date this press release is issued, and the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date this press release is issued to conform these statements to actual results, unless required by law.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cord-blood-corporation-to-hold-annual-general-meeting-in-hong-kong-on-december-5-2019-300922277.html

SOURCE Global Cord Blood Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
