GLOBAL DIGITAL CREATIONS HOLDINGS LTD

(8271)
Company 
Official Publications

Global Digital Creations : Company Information Sheet

06/23/2019 | 10:35pm EDT

FF003G

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

APPENDIX 5

FORMS RELATING TO LISTING

FORM F

GEM

COMPANY INFORMATION SHEET

Case Number: N/A

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this information sheet, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this information sheet.

Company name:

Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited

Stock code (ordinary shares): 8271

This information sheet contains certain particulars concerning the above company (the "Company") which is listed on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange"). These particulars are provided for the purpose of giving information to the public with regard to the Company in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules"). They will be displayed at the GEM website on the internet. This information sheet does not purport to be a complete summary of information relevant to the Company and/or its securities.

The information in this sheet was updated as of 24 June 2019

A. General

Place of incorporation:

Bermuda

Date of initial listing on GEM:

4 August 2003

Name of Sponsor(s):

N/A

Names of directors:

Executive Directors

(please distinguish the status of the directors

Ms. Cheng Xiaoyu (Chairman and Managing Director)

- Executive, Non-Executive or Independent

Mr. Xu Liang

Non-Executive)

Mr. Xiao Yong

Non-executive Director

Mr. Chen Zheng (Deputy Chairman)

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Kwong Che Keung, Gordon

Prof. Japhet Sebastian Law

Mr. Lam Yiu Kin

Mr. Zheng Xiaodong

Page 1 of 4

Feb 2018

FF003G

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s): (as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the GEM Listing Rules) and their respective interests in the ordinary shares and other securities of the Company

Approximate

percentage

Name of

of total issued

shareholders

No. of shares

share capital

Shougang Group Co.,

619,168,023

40.78%

Ltd. ("Shougang

(Notes 1 & 2)

Group")

Shougang Holding

619,168,023

40.78%

(Hong Kong) Limited

(Notes 1 & 2)

("Shougang Holding")

Upper Nice Assets

619,168,023

40.78%

Ltd. ("Upper Nice")

(Notes 1 & 2)

Mr. Chen Zheng

185,988,200

12.25%

Notes:

  1. It represents the interests as recorded in the register kept by the Company under Section 336 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO").
  2. Upper Nice is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shougang Holding which is in turn wholly-owned by Shougang Group. Accordingly, all these corporations are deemed to be interested in the share capital of the Company which Upper Nice is interested under the SFO.

Name(s) of company(ies) listed on GEM or the Main Board of the Stock Exchange within the same group as the Company:

Financial year end date:

Registered address:

Head office and principal place of business:

N/A

31st December

Clarendon House, 2 Church Street Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda

Unit 2112, 21/F, K. Wah Centre,

191 Java Road, North Point, Hong Kong

Web-site address (if applicable):

www.gdc-world.com

Share registrar:

Bermuda Principal Registrar and Transfer Office

Conyers Corporate Services (Bermuda) Limited

Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office

Tricor Standard Limited

Auditors:

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

Page 2 of 4

Feb 2018

FF003G

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

B. Business activities

The Group is principally engaged in computer graphic creation and production, computer graphic training and cultural park businesses in the People's Republic of China.

C. Ordinary shares

Number of ordinary shares in issue: 1,518,255,540

Par value of ordinary shares in issue: HK$0.01

Board lot size (in number of shares): 2,000 shares

Name of other stock exchange(s) on which ordinary shares are also listed: N/A

D. Warrants

Stock code:

N/A

Board lot size:

N/A

Expiry date:

N/A

Exercise price:

N/A

Conversion ratio:

N/A

(Not applicable if the warrant is

denominated in dollar value of

conversion right)

No. of warrants outstanding:

N/A

No. of shares falling to be issued upon

the exercise of outstanding warrants: N/A

E. Other securities

Details of any other securities in issue.

(i.e. other than the ordinary shares described in C above and warrants described in D above but including options granted to executives and/or employees).

(Please include details of stock code if listed on GEM or the Main Board or the name of any other stock exchange(s) on which such securities are listed).

If there are any debt securities in issue that are guaranteed, please indicate name of guarantor.

N/A

Page 3 of 4

Feb 2018

FF003G

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

Responsibility statement

The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet ("the Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.

The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.

The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.

Signed by Cheng Xiaoyu

for herself and as the lawful attorney of each of the other directors of the Company, including

Xu Liang,

Xiao Yong,

Chen Zheng,

Kwong Che Keung, Gordon, Japhet Sebastian Law, Lam Yiu Kin and

Zheng Xiaodong

Cheng Xiaoyu

NOTES

  1. This information sheet must be signed by or pursuant to a power of attorney for and on behalf of each of the Directors of the Company.
  2. Pursuant to rule 17.52 of the GEM Listing Rules, the Company must submit to the Exchange (in the electronic format specified by the Exchange from time to time) for publication on the GEM website a revised information sheet, together with a hard copy duly signed by or on behalf of each of the Directors, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.
  3. Please send a copy of this form by facsimile transaction to Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (on 2815-9353) or such other number as may be prescribed from time to time) at the same time as the original is submitted to the Exchange.

Page 4 of 4

Feb 2018

Disclaimer

Global Digital Creations Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 02:34:02 UTC
