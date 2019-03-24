Global Digital Creations : FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited ᐑଢᅰᇁ௴จછٰϞࠢʮ̡*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8271)

FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of Global Digital Creations Holdings Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company.

FINAL RESULTS

The board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") hereby announces the audited financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 with comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 NOTES HK$'000 HK$'000 (Restated) Continuing operations Revenue 2 Goods and services 62,260 38,551 Rental 45,382 42,211 Total revenue 107,642 80,762 Cost of sales and services (70,404) (75,833) Gross profit 37,238 4,929 Other income 29,252 14,653 Distribution costs and selling expenses (4,552) (22,367) Administrative expenses (41,285) (38,414) Other gains and loss 4 351 317 Share of results of an associate - (23) Profit (loss) before tax 21,004 (40,905) Income tax expense 5 (11,320) (535) Profit (loss) for the year from continuing operations 9,684 (41,440) Discontinued operations Loss (profit) for the year from discontinued operations 6 (456,221) 17,425 Loss for the year 7 (446,537) (24,015) Other comprehensive (expenses) income: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation to presentation currency (42,710) 58,601 Gain on revaluation upon transfer from property, plant and equipment and prepaid lease payments to investment properties 61,049 - Deferred tax on revaluation upon transfer from property, plant and equipment and prepaid lease payments to investment properties (15,262) - 3,077 58,601 Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Decrease in fair value of available-for-sale investment - (4,057) Other comprehensive income for the year 3,077 54,544 Total comprehensive (expenses) income for the year (443,460) 30,529 2

2018 2017 NOTE HK$'000 HK$'000 (Restated) Profit (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the Company: - from continuing operations 9,549 (41,368) - from discontinued operations (310,090) 12,073 (300,541) (29,295) Profit (loss) for the year attributable to non-controlling interests: - from continuing operations 135 (72) - from discontinued operations (146,131) 5,352 (145,996) 5,280 (446,537) (24,015) Total comprehensive (expenses) income for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company (294,792) 23,606 Non-controlling interests (148,668) 6,923 (443,460) 30,529 HK cents HK cents (Loss) earnings per share 9 From continuing and discontinued operations Basic (19.79) (1.93) From continuing operations Basic 0.63 (2.72)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 31 December 2018

2018 2017 NOTES HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 5,831 200,373 Investment properties 10 236,237 439,616 Prepaid lease payments - 5,071 Interest in an associate - - Restricted bank deposit 11 - 46,253 242,068 691,313 Current assets Programmes - 8,341 Productions work in progress 5,207 6,403 Trade receivables 12 8,631 21,179 Other receivables and deposits 4,058 6,152 Amount due from an associate 1,185 995 Prepaid lease payments - 132 Structured deposits - 1,686 Bank balances and cash 273,133 294,687 292,214 339,575 Current liabilities Advances from customers 893 5,184 Trade payables 13 3 1,653 Other payables and accruals 14 185,940 92,625 Tax liabilities 12,478 9,224 Contract liabilities 15 5,295 - Deferred income 2,521 2,443 207,130 111,129 Net current assets 85,084 228,446 Total assets less current liabilities 327,152 919,759