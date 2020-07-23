Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Global Dominion Access, S.A.    DOM   ES0105130001

GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.

(DOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/23 05:32:29 am
3.06 EUR   +3.38%
05:21aORI : Divestment of Dominion Networks S.L.
PU
05:16aGLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : H1 results presetation
PU
05:16aGLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : H1  2020 results press release
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Dominion Access S A : H1  2020 results press release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:16am EDT

P r e s s R e l e a s e

DOMINION emerges fro m the COVI D - 19 c ri sis wi th

positi ve re sults

DOMINION limits the fall in sales to 3% of turnover and stays in profit in the first half of the year, showing the strength to return to its levels of growth in the second half of the year.

Bilbao, 23rd July 2020.

The half-yearly results announced today by DOMINION cover the peak months of this unprecedented global health emergency, in the face of which the company has shown a capacity for resilience and flexibility that have enabled it to stay in the black in all business areas and announce a healthy balance sheet.

DOMINION has achieved an adjusted turnover of 403 million euros, 5% down on the same period last year, representing only 3% less turnover in constant currency.

EBITDA, EBIT and Net Profit have been hit, but have remained in the black even though the company has already carried out much of the provision and restructuring planned for the year. EBITDA has risen to €30M, giving a Net Profit of nearly a million euros.

Moreover, good management of operating funds and efforts to contain expenditure and capex have led to a positive cash flow, keeping the balance sheet at high levels of financial strength and solvency, with a positive net cash position of 102 million euros.

By segments, the hardest-hit area is B2B Services due to the temporary closure of industrial clients' plants and the minimum services run on telecommunications and electrical networks. This area is already showing signs of recovery with the end of restrictions and the recovery in demand. With regard to B2B 360 Projects, the impact has been very limited and no projects, either under way or in the portfolio, have been cancelled. With regard to the B2C segment, the attraction of new clients has slowed down due to the forced closure of the physical sales channel, but the Smart House project continues to display considerable growth compared to the figures for the previous year, with over 200,000 active clients.

The results for the first half of the year reaffirm the company's forecasts for the end of the year, when it expects growth in sales and positive cash flow and profits. With the gradual recovery of economic activity, the company is on course for a 2021 in which it expects to return to the levels of turnover and profitability it had before the health crisis, as well as resuming the continued growth set out in its Strategic Plan.

P r e s s R e l e a s e

About Dominion

Dominion is a technological company specialized in multi-technical Services and specialized engineering Solutions, which divides its activity in two segments: the B2B, which is ate the same time divided in Services and 360 Projects, and the B2C segment. Dominion applies its knowledge on processes, technology and innovation to achieve efficiency in the business processes of its clients; and it believes in Digitalization as the catalyst and differential value of its business model.

With presence in more than 35 countries, more than 1,000 clients and over 9,000 employees, it reached a turnover of 947 million euros and an EBITDA of 103 million euros in 2019. The company bases its strategy in a unique culture and management model and in an ambitious growth plan. Dominion is publicly listed in the Spanish stock market since April 2016 (DOM:BME).

For further information you can contact:

DOMINION: Patricia Berjón, patricia.berjon@dominion-global.com; +34 94 479 37 87

Disclaimer

Global Dominion Access SA published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 09:15:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.
05:21aORI : Divestment of Dominion Networks S.L.
PU
05:16aGLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : H1 results presetation
PU
05:16aGLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : H1  2020 results press release
PU
06/30ORI : Sale of Dominion Networks S.L.
PU
06/29ORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
06/23ORI : Dividend distribution
PU
06/23ORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
06/15ORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
06/09ORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
05/25ORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 941 M 1 091 M 1 091 M
Net income 2020 17,8 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net cash 2020 97,9 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
Yield 2020 1,27%
Capitalization 501 M 580 M 580 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 9 642
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Global Dominion Access, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,75 €
Last Close Price 2,96 €
Spread / Highest target 68,9%
Spread / Average Target 60,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mikel Félix Barandiarán Landín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antón María Pradera Jáuregui Executive Chairman
Mikel Uriarte Albaina Chief Financial Officer
Jesus María Herrera Barandíarán Director
Fermín del Río Sanz de Acedo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.-18.90%580
CINTAS CORPORATION7.54%30 108
TELEPERFORMANCE9.52%16 207
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC21.19%12 907
EDENRED-4.97%12 464
UNITED RENTALS-2.41%11 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group