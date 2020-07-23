Global Dominion Access S A : H1 results presetation 0 07/23/2020 | 05:16am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Mid Term Financial Report 1st Semester 2020 2 3 J U L Y 2 0 2 0 D I S C L A I M E R This document has been prepared by Global Dominion Access, S.A. ("Dominion"), and is for information purposes only. No reliance may or should be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness. This document and the information contained herein are strictly confidential and are being shown to you solely for your information. The information may not be copied, distributed, reproduced or passed on, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, or disclosed by any recipient, to any other person (whether within or outside such person's organization or firm) or published in whole or in part, for any purpose or under any circumstances.

This document is an advertisement and not a prospectus for the purposes of applicable measures implementing EU Directive 2003/71/EC (such Directive, together with any applicable implementing measures in the relevant home Member State under such Directive, the "Prospectus Directive") and as such does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell or issue or invitation to purchase or subscribe for, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Dominion or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries, nor shall it or any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision. Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities referred to in this advertisement except on the basis of the information contained in any prospectus eventually published in accordance with the Prospectus Directive. The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date of the document and are subject to change.

This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they are registered or are exempt from registration. No money, securities or other consideration is being solicited and, if sent in response to the information contained herein, will not be accepted. Copies of this document are not being, and should not be, distributed or sent into the United States. This document does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom or in any other jurisdiction. The distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may also be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions.

This communication may contain forward-looking information and statements on Dominion, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Although Dominion believes that the expectations included in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and shareholders are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond he control of Dominion, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements,

forward-looking information and statements on Dominion, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Although Dominion believes that the expectations included in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and shareholders are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond he control of Dominion, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements, Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Except as required by applicable law, Dominion foes not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

statements are not guarantees of future performance. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Except as required by applicable law, Dominion foes not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date of the document and are subject to verification, completion and change without notice. Neither Dominion nor any of its parent or subsidiary undertakings, or the subsidiary undertakings of any such parent undertakings, or any of such person's respective directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates or advisers, undertakes any obligation to amend, correct or update this document or to provide the recipient with access to any additional information that may arise in connection with it. 2 2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S 2020 H1 results_ (€m) H1 2019 % H1 2020 Turnover 525.5 -12% 464.0 Adjusted Turnover (1) 425.0 -5% 402.8 EBITDA (2) 45.7 -34% 30.0 % EBITDA on Turnover 10.7% 7.5% EBITA(2) 23.8 -58% 10.0 % EBITA on Turnover 5.6% 2.5% EBIT (2) 21.3 -64% 7.8 % EBIT on Turnover 5.0% 1.9% Net Income 14.5 -94% 0.9 % Net Income on Turnover 3.4% 0.2% *The H1 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from H1 2019 because: i) It includes 1 month of Bygging India and 2 months of Alterna that were not integrated in H1 2019 ii) It does not include 6 months of non-strategic IT activities divested during 2019 (1) Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices 3 (2) EBITDA: Net Operating Income + Depreciation; EBITA: Net Operating Income + PPA's amortization; EBIT: Net Operating Income 2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S Adjusted Turnover(1) distribution by segment_ B2C 18% 73 €m B2B 82% 329 €m H1 2019 % H1 2020 B2B_ 251.2 €m -19% 202.3 €m Services 50% B2B_ B2B_ Services 126.7 €m +0% 127.1 €m 360 Projects 32% B2B_ 360 Projects B2C 47.1 €m +56% 73.5 €m *The H1 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from H1 2019 because: i) It includes 1 month of Bygging India and 2 months of Alterna that were not integrated in H1 2019 ii) It does not include 6 months of non-strategic IT activities divested 5 during 2019 Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices 2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S Contribution Margin(1) distribution by segment_ B2C 2% 0.7 €m B2B 98% 42.3 €m H1 2019 % H1 2020 B2B_ 28.1 €m -25% 21.6 €m Services 50% B2B_ B2B_ Services 20.5 €m +1% 20.8 €m 360 Projects 48% B2B_ 360 projects B2C 9.3 €m -92% 0.7 €m *The H1 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from H1 2019 because: i) It includes 1 month of Bygging India and 2 months of Alterna that were not integrated in H1 2019 ii) It does not include 6 months of non-strategic IT activities divested 6 during 2019 Contribution Margin: EBITDA before corporate structure and central administration costs 2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S B2B Segment in detail_ B2B_ Services 10.7% CM/Turnover Covid-19 effect: Gradual recovery in the business activity after maximum falls of 70%, heading for a full recovery expected towards the end of the year.

Positive and negative one-offs = 0 for the semester. Turnover (1) by activity field Energy 378 €m +23% 329 €m 10% 14% Industry 46% 44% -16% B2B_ 360 Projects 16.4% CM/Turnover Covid-19 effect: Very low impact.

No cancelation of projects in execution nor in the backlog.

Occasional invoicing delays with no impact on margins. T&T 44% -17% 42% H1 2019 H1 2020 Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices 7 2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S B2C Segment in detail_ Covid-19 effect: • Physical distribution channel: stores B2C_ were closed on 14/03/20 and they have progressively reopened since the second week of June. • Slow down of new clients acquisition: only through digital channels and affected by the temporary suspension of numbers portability between telco operators. • One-offs with a negative impact: clients' insolvency and stock provisions. Energy Telco 165 K 36 K Nº of services by type of supply Energy Services Telecommunications services 36,021 165,048 99,677 39,523 30/06 2018 30/06 2019 30/06 2020 8 2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S Balance sheet_ (€m) December 2019 June 2020 Fixed Assets 472.6 466.4 Net Working Capital (170.3) (172.8) Total Net Assets 302.3 293.6 Net Equity 353.7 329.5 Net Financial Debt (1) (113.4) (102.0) Other 62.1 66.1 Total Net Equity and Liabilities 302.3 293.6 Optimization of Working Capital , leading to a slight variation in the period .

Working Capital slight variation in the period Reduction of Capex.

Positive generation of operating cash flow .

operating cash flow Variation of net cash position explained by payments of compromised earn outs and transactions related to own company shares .

by payments of compromised earn outs and transactions related to own company shares The dividend to be paid on July is already deducted from Net Equity. Net financial debt = Debt with banks and other financial institutions minus cash and equivalents 9 2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S Prospects for 2020_ After analysing H1 2020 results, we reaffirm that in 2020 we will carry on creating value… We expect growth in sales and positive earnings; And a positive generation of operating cash flow(1); and in 2021 we will recover the level of activity and profitability we had before Covid-19, as well as the road to growth defined in our Strategic Plan . (1) Operating cash flow: operating profit - Maintenance capex - financial result - taxes 2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S 2020 Q2 results_ (€m) 2T 2019 % 2T 2020 Turnover 240.1 -18% 196.2 Adjusted Turnover (1) 212.4 -16% 178.2 EBITDA (2) 24.7 -51% 12.0 % EBITDA on Turnover 11.6% 6.8% EBITA(2) 12.1 -91% 1.1 % EBITA on Turnover 5.7% 0.6% EBIT (2) 10.9 -101% 0.0 % EBIT on Turnover 5.1% 0.0% Net Income 7.8 -138% -3.0 % Net Income on Turnover 3.7% -1.7% * The consolidation perimeter differs from the Q2 2019 because it does not include 3 months of non-strategic IT (1) Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices activities divested during 2019 (2) EBITDA: Net Operating Income + Depreciation; EBITA: Net Operating Income + PPA's amortization; EBIT: Net 1 1 Operating Income We help our clients transform to become more efficient. We apply technology to make this happen. We are Dominion. Headquarters Ibáñez de Bilbao, 28 8º A y B 48009 BILBAO (SPAIN) Phone: (+34) 944 793 787 dominion-global.com © Dominion 2020 1 2 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Global Dominion Access SA published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 09:15:12 UTC 0 Latest news on GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S. 05:21a ORI : Divestment of Dominion Networks S.L. PU 05:16a GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : H1 results presetation PU 05:16a GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : H1 2020 results press release PU 06/30 ORI : Sale of Dominion Networks S.L. PU 06/29 ORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme PU 06/23 ORI : Dividend distribution PU 06/23 ORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme PU 06/15 ORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme PU 06/09 ORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme PU 05/25 ORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme PU