Global Dominion Access S A : H1 results presetation
07/23/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Mid Term Financial Report
1st Semester 2020
2 3 J U L Y 2 0 2 0
2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S
2020 H1 results_
(€m)
H1 2019
%
H1 2020
Turnover
525.5
-12%
464.0
Adjusted Turnover (1)
425.0
-5%
402.8
EBITDA (2)
45.7
-34%
30.0
% EBITDA on Turnover
10.7%
7.5%
EBITA(2)
23.8
-58%
10.0
% EBITA on Turnover
5.6%
2.5%
EBIT (2)
21.3
-64%
7.8
% EBIT on Turnover
5.0%
1.9%
Net Income
14.5
-94%
0.9
% Net Income on Turnover
3.4%
0.2%
*The H1 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from H1 2019 because: i) It includes 1 month of Bygging India and 2 months of Alterna that were not integrated in H1 2019 ii) It does not include 6 months of non-strategic IT activities divested during 2019
(1)
Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices
(2)
EBITDA: Net Operating Income + Depreciation; EBITA: Net Operating Income + PPA's amortization; EBIT: Net
Operating Income
2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S
Adjusted Turnover(1) distribution by segment_
B2C
18%
73 €m
B2B
82%
329 €m
H1 2019
%
H1 2020
B2B_
251.2 €m
-19%
202.3 €m
Services
50%
B2B_
B2B_
Services
126.7 €m
+0%
127.1 €m
360 Projects
32%
B2B_
360 Projects
B2C
47.1 €m
+56%
73.5 €m
*The H1 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from H1 2019 because: i) It includes 1 month of Bygging India and 2 months of Alterna that were not integrated in H1 2019 ii) It does not include 6 months of non-strategic IT activities divested
during 2019
Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices
2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S
Contribution Margin(1) distribution by segment_
B2C
2%
0.7 €m
B2B
98%
42.3 €m
H1 2019
%
H1 2020
B2B_
28.1 €m
-25%
21.6 €m
Services
50%
B2B_
B2B_
Services
20.5 €m
+1%
20.8 €m
360 Projects
48%
B2B_
360 projects
B2C
9.3 €m
-92%
0.7 €m
*The H1 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from H1 2019 because: i) It includes 1 month of Bygging India and 2 months of Alterna that were not integrated in H1 2019 ii) It does not include 6 months of non-strategic IT activities divested
during 2019
(1) Contribution Margin: EBITDA before corporate structure and central administration costs
2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S
B2B Segment in detail_
B2B_ Services
10.7%
CM/Turnover
Covid-19 effect:
Gradual recovery in the business activity after maximum falls of 70%, heading for afull recovery expected towards the end of the year.
Positive and negativeone-offs= 0 for the semester.
Turnover (1) by activity field
Energy
378 €m
+23%
329 €m
10%
14%
Industry
46%
44%
-16%
B2B_
360 Projects
16.4%
CM/Turnover
Covid-19 effect:
Very lowimpact.
No cancelation of projects in execution nor in the backlog.
Occasional invoicing delays withno impact on margins.
T&T
44%
-17%
42%
H1 2019
H1 2020
Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices
2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S
B2C Segment in detail_
Covid-19 effect:
• Physical distribution channel: stores
B2C_
were closed on 14/03/20 and they
have progressively reopened since
the second week of June.
• Slow down of new clients
acquisition: only through digital
channels and affected by the
temporary suspension of numbers
portability between telco operators.
•One-offs with a negative impact:
clients' insolvency and stock
provisions.
Energy
Telco
165 K
36 K
Nº of services by type of supply
Energy Services
Telecommunications services
36,021
165,048
99,677
39,523
30/06 2018
30/06 2019
30/06 2020
2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S
Balance sheet_
(€m)
December 2019
June 2020
Fixed Assets
472.6
466.4
Net Working Capital
(170.3)
(172.8)
Total Net Assets
302.3
293.6
Net Equity
353.7
329.5
Net Financial Debt (1)
(113.4)
(102.0)
Other
62.1
66.1
Total Net Equity and Liabilities
302.3
293.6
Optimization of Working Capital, leading to a slight variation in the period.
Reductionof Capex.
Positivegeneration of operating cash flow.
Variation of net cash position explained by payments of compromised earn outs and transactions related to own company shares.
Thedividend to be paid on July is already deducted from Net Equity.
(1) Net financial debt = Debt with banks and other financial institutions minus cash and equivalents
2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S
Prospects for 2020_
After analysing H1 2020 results, we reaffirm that in 2020 we will carry on creating value…
We expect growth in sales and positive earnings;
(1) And a positive generation of operating cash flow;
and in 2021 we will recover the level of activity and profitability we had before Covid-19, as well as the road to growth defined in our Strategic Plan.
Global Dominion Access SA published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 09:15:12 UTC