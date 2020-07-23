Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Global Dominion Access, S.A.    DOM   ES0105130001

GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.

(DOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/23 05:32:29 am
3.06 EUR   +3.38%
05:21aORI : Divestment of Dominion Networks S.L.
PU
05:16aGLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : H1 results presetation
PU
05:16aGLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : H1  2020 results press release
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Dominion Access S A : H1 results presetation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:16am EDT

Mid Term Financial Report

1st Semester 2020

2 3 J U L Y 2 0 2 0

D I S C L A I M E R

  • This document has been prepared by Global Dominion Access, S.A. ("Dominion"), and is for information purposes only. No reliance may or should be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness. This document and the information contained herein are strictly confidential and are being shown to you solely for your information. The information may not be copied, distributed, reproduced or passed on, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, or disclosed by any recipient, to any other person (whether within or outside such person's organization or firm) or published in whole or in part, for any purpose or under any circumstances.
  • This document is an advertisement and not a prospectus for the purposes of applicable measures implementing EU Directive 2003/71/EC (such Directive, together with any applicable implementing measures in the relevant home Member State under such Directive, the "Prospectus Directive") and as such does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell or issue or invitation to purchase or subscribe for, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Dominion or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries, nor shall it or any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision. Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities referred to in this advertisement except on the basis of the information contained in any prospectus eventually published in accordance with the Prospectus Directive. The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date of the document and are subject to change.
  • This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they are registered or are exempt from registration. No money, securities or other consideration is being solicited and, if sent in response to the information contained herein, will not be accepted. Copies of this document are not being, and should not be, distributed or sent into the United States. This document does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom or in any other jurisdiction. The distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may also be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions.
  • This communication may contain forward-looking information and statements on Dominion, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Although Dominion believes that the expectations included in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and shareholders are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond he control of Dominion, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements,
  • Forward-lookingstatements are not guarantees of future performance. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Except as required by applicable law, Dominion foes not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
  • The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date of the document and are subject to verification, completion and change without notice. Neither Dominion nor any of its parent or subsidiary undertakings, or the subsidiary undertakings of any such parent undertakings, or any of such person's respective directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates or advisers, undertakes any obligation to amend, correct or update this document or to provide the recipient with access to any additional information that may arise in connection with it.

2

2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S

2020 H1 results_

(€m)

H1 2019

%

H1 2020

Turnover

525.5

-12%

464.0

Adjusted Turnover (1)

425.0

-5%

402.8

EBITDA (2)

45.7

-34%

30.0

% EBITDA on Turnover

10.7%

7.5%

EBITA(2)

23.8

-58%

10.0

% EBITA on Turnover

5.6%

2.5%

EBIT (2)

21.3

-64%

7.8

% EBIT on Turnover

5.0%

1.9%

Net Income

14.5

-94%

0.9

% Net Income on Turnover

3.4%

0.2%

*The H1 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from H1 2019 because: i) It includes 1 month of Bygging India and 2 months of Alterna that were not integrated in H1 2019 ii) It does not include 6 months of non-strategic IT activities divested during 2019

(1)

Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices

3

(2)

EBITDA: Net Operating Income + Depreciation; EBITA: Net Operating Income + PPA's amortization; EBIT: Net

Operating Income

2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S

Adjusted Turnover(1) distribution by segment_

B2C

18%

73 €m

B2B

82%

329 €m

H1 2019

%

H1 2020

B2B_

251.2 €m

-19%

202.3 €m

Services

50%

B2B_

B2B_

Services

126.7 €m

+0%

127.1 €m

360 Projects

32%

B2B_

360 Projects

B2C

47.1 €m

+56%

73.5 €m

*The H1 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from H1 2019 because: i) It includes 1 month of Bygging India and 2 months of Alterna that were not integrated in H1 2019 ii) It does not include 6 months of non-strategic IT activities divested

5

during 2019

  1. Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices

2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S

Contribution Margin(1) distribution by segment_

B2C

2%

0.7 €m

B2B

98%

42.3 €m

H1 2019

%

H1 2020

B2B_

28.1 €m

-25%

21.6 €m

Services

50%

B2B_

B2B_

Services

20.5 €m

+1%

20.8 €m

360 Projects

48%

B2B_

360 projects

B2C

9.3 €m

-92%

0.7 €m

*The H1 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from H1 2019 because: i) It includes 1 month of Bygging India and 2 months of Alterna that were not integrated in H1 2019 ii) It does not include 6 months of non-strategic IT activities divested

6

during 2019

  1. Contribution Margin: EBITDA before corporate structure and central administration costs

2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S

B2B Segment in detail_

B2B_ Services

10.7%

CM/Turnover

Covid-19 effect:

  • Gradual recovery in the business activity after maximum falls of 70%, heading for a full recovery expected towards the end of the year.
  • Positive and negative one-offs= 0 for the semester.

Turnover (1) by activity field

Energy

378 €m

+23%

329 €m

10%

14%

Industry

46%

44%

-16%

B2B_

360 Projects

16.4%

CM/Turnover

Covid-19 effect:

  • Very low impact.
  • No cancelation of projects in execution nor in the backlog.
  • Occasional invoicing delays with no impact on margins.

T&T

44%

-17%

42%

H1 2019

H1 2020

  1. Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices

7

2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S

B2C Segment in detail_

Covid-19 effect:

• Physical distribution channel: stores

B2C_

were closed on 14/03/20 and they

have progressively reopened since

the second week of June.

• Slow down of new clients

acquisition: only through digital

channels and affected by the

temporary suspension of numbers

portability between telco operators.

One-offs with a negative impact:

clients' insolvency and stock

provisions.

Energy

Telco

165 K

36 K

Nº of services by type of supply

Energy Services

Telecommunications services

36,021

165,048

99,677

39,523

30/06 2018

30/06 2019

30/06 2020

8

2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S

Balance sheet_

(€m)

December 2019

June 2020

Fixed Assets

472.6

466.4

Net Working Capital

(170.3)

(172.8)

Total Net Assets

302.3

293.6

Net Equity

353.7

329.5

Net Financial Debt (1)

(113.4)

(102.0)

Other

62.1

66.1

Total Net Equity and Liabilities

302.3

293.6

    • Optimization of Working Capital, leading to a slight variation in the period.
    • Reduction of Capex.
    • Positive generation of operating cash flow.
    • Variation of net cash position explained by payments of compromised earn outs and transactions related to own company shares.
    • The dividend to be paid on July is already deducted from Net Equity.
  2. Net financial debt = Debt with banks and other financial institutions minus cash and equivalents

9

2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S

Prospects for 2020_

After analysing H1 2020 results, we reaffirm that in 2020 we will carry on creating value…

We expect growth in sales and positive earnings;

And a positive generation of operating cash flow(1);

  • and in 2021 we will recover the level of activity and profitability we had before Covid-19, as well as the road to growth defined in our Strategic Plan.

(1) Operating cash flow: operating profit - Maintenance capex - financial result - taxes

2 0 2 0 H 1 R E S U L T S

2020 Q2 results_

(€m)

2T 2019

%

2T 2020

Turnover

240.1

-18%

196.2

Adjusted Turnover (1)

212.4

-16%

178.2

EBITDA (2)

24.7

-51%

12.0

% EBITDA on Turnover

11.6%

6.8%

EBITA(2)

12.1

-91%

1.1

% EBITA on Turnover

5.7%

0.6%

EBIT (2)

10.9

-101%

0.0

% EBIT on Turnover

5.1%

0.0%

Net Income

7.8

-138%

-3.0

% Net Income on Turnover

3.7%

-1.7%

* The consolidation perimeter differs from the Q2 2019 because it does not include 3 months of non-strategic IT

(1)

Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices

activities divested during 2019

(2)

EBITDA: Net Operating Income + Depreciation; EBITA: Net Operating Income + PPA's amortization; EBIT: Net

1 1

Operating Income

We help our clients transform to become more efficient.

We apply technology to make this happen.

We are Dominion.

Headquarters

Ibáñez de Bilbao, 28 8º A y B 48009 BILBAO (SPAIN) Phone: (+34) 944 793 787

dominion-global.com

© Dominion 2020

1 2

Disclaimer

Global Dominion Access SA published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 09:15:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.
05:21aORI : Divestment of Dominion Networks S.L.
PU
05:16aGLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : H1 results presetation
PU
05:16aGLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : H1  2020 results press release
PU
06/30ORI : Sale of Dominion Networks S.L.
PU
06/29ORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
06/23ORI : Dividend distribution
PU
06/23ORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
06/15ORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
06/09ORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
05/25ORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 941 M 1 091 M 1 091 M
Net income 2020 17,8 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
Net cash 2020 97,9 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
Yield 2020 1,27%
Capitalization 501 M 580 M 580 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 9 642
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Global Dominion Access, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,75 €
Last Close Price 2,96 €
Spread / Highest target 68,9%
Spread / Average Target 60,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mikel Félix Barandiarán Landín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antón María Pradera Jáuregui Executive Chairman
Mikel Uriarte Albaina Chief Financial Officer
Jesus María Herrera Barandíarán Director
Fermín del Río Sanz de Acedo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.-18.90%580
CINTAS CORPORATION7.54%30 108
TELEPERFORMANCE9.52%16 207
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC21.19%12 907
EDENRED-4.97%12 464
UNITED RENTALS-2.41%11 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group