Global Dominion Access S A : Q1 2020 resuts presentation

Mid Term Financial Report
1st Quarter 2020
6 M AY 2 0 2 0
0 6 . 0 5 . 2 0 2 0
2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S
2020 Q1 results_
(€m)
Q1 2019
%
Q1 2020
Turnover
285.4
-6%
267.8
Adjusted Turnover (1)
212.6
+6%
224.5
EBITDA (2)
20.9
-14%
18.0
% EBITDA on Turnover
9.8%
8.0%
EBITA(2)
11.7
-23%
9.0
% EBITA on Turnover
5.5%
4.0%
EBIT (2)
10.5
-25%
7.8
% EBIT on Turnover
4.9%
3.5%
Net Income
6.7
-43%
3.9
% Net Income on Turnover
3.2%
1.7%
*The 1Q 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from the Q1 2019 for the following reasons: i) Q1 2019 included 2
(1)
Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices
months of Bygging India and 1 month of Alterna ii) Q1 2020 does not include 3 months of non-strategic IT activities (2)
EBITDA: Net Operating Income + Depreciation; EBITA: Net Operating Income + PPA's amortization; EBIT: Net
3
divested during 2019
Operating Income
2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S
2020 Q1 results_
Covid-19 Effect
1Q 2020 results are affected by the exceptional circumstances arising from the restrictive measures taken in most countries in the world as a consequence of SARS-CoV-2.
In the case of Dominion, the most widespread effects cover 18 days of 1Q 2020.
Sales
Adjusted Turnover growth of + 6.3% in constant
currency (FOREX effect -0.7%).
Taking into account comparable perimeters*, organic growth is ≈+4%despite the effects ofSARS-CoV-2.
Margins
Deterioration in EBITDA, EBITA and Net Earnings limited to ≈-3€m, thanks to a rapid reaction in terms of adjustment measures.
The fall in operating margins on turnover is a
direct consequence of the covid-19:i) a
temporary mismatch between the fall in sales and cost optimization and ii) first provisions for the forecasted restructuring costs
*The 1Q 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from the Q1 2019 for the following reasons: i) Q1 2019 included 2 months of Bygging India and 1 month of Alterna ii) Q1 2020 does not include 3 months
4
of non-strategic IT activities divested during 2019
2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S
A new breakdown to enhance the visibility of our business segments_
B2B_
B2C_
B2B Services_
B2B 360 Projects_
B2C_
Operations and maintenance
outsourcing contracts
• Major projects to create new
• Provision of personal and household
•
Process improvement
services for end consumers (energy,
infrastructures
resulting from service
telecommunications, insurance, etc.)
Activities
contracts
"Tier 1 supplier and digital expert capable of end-to-end execution of projects:
"Multi-service supplier bringing together a full
range of personal and household services in a
from project design and management to subsequent O&M"
single omnichannel platform"
Value proposition
•
Recurrent contracts
•
Project backlog
• Recurrent revenue
• Number of clients and their average
•
MC ≈ 10%
•
MC ≈ 15%
Lifetime Value
Keys of the business
5
2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S
Adjusted Turnover distribution by segment_
B2C
15%
35 €m
B2B
85%
190 €m
Q1 2019
%
Q1 2020
B2B_
122.7 €m
-7%
113.7 €m
Services
51%
B2B_
B2B_
Services
75.1 €m
+2%
76.3 €m
360 Projects
34%
B2B_
360 projects
B2C
14.8 €m
+133%
34.5 €m
*The 1Q 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from the Q1 2019 for the following reasons: i) Q1 2019 included 2 months of Bygging India and 1 month of Alterna ii) Q1 2020 does not include 3 months of non-strategic IT activities
divested during 2019
6
(1) Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices
2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S
Contribution Margin distribution by segment_
Q1 2019
%
Q1 2020
B2C
9%
2.2 €m
B2B
91%
22.5 €m
B2B_
12.1 €m
-10%
10.8 €m
Services
44%
B2B_
B2B_
Services
11.6 €m
+1%
11.7 €m
360 Projects
47%
B2B_
360 projects
B2C
3.3 €m
-32%
2.2 €m
*The 1Q 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from the Q1 2019 for the following reasons: i) Q1 2019 included 2 months of Bygging India and 1 month of Alterna ii) Q1 2020 does not include 3 months of non-strategic IT activities
divested during 2019
7
(1) EBITDA: Net Operating Income + Depreciation; EBITA: Net Operating Income + PPA's amortization; EBIT: Net Operating Income
2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S
B2B Segment in detail_
B2B_ Services
9,5%
CM/Turnover
Covid-19 effect:
Temporary cessation of installations and maintenance activities due to the shutdown of some industrial plants.
Generalized decrease of activity innetworks and last mile in Telco.
Turnover (1) by activity field
Energy
198 €m
+11%
190 €m
10%
11%
Industry
43%
43%
-5%
B2B_
360 projects
15,4%
CM/ Turnover
Covid-19 effect:
Very lowimpact.
Limited to some mid size projects, mostly in Asia.
No backlog cancelations.
Hospital tendering processes in Chile go ahead normally.
T&T
47%
-6%
46%
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
(1) Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices
8
2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S
B2C Segment in detail_
Nº of services by type of supply
B2C_
Energy
Covid-19 effect:
• Stores closed since 14/03/20.
• Partibilities temporarily banned.
• Slow down of new client acquisitions: only through
online channels.
Telco
Energy Services
Telecommunications services
199,000
35,092
164,021
164 K
35 K
services
services
84,793
28,003
31/03 2018
31/03 2019
31/03 2020
9
2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S
Prospects for 2020_
Faced with the effects of Covid-19, we have reacted fast and firmly
We have a team experienced in coping with crisis scenarios
Rapid reaction in B2C and B2B Services
Very limited impact on B2B 360 Projects
Measures to contain Capex and Structural Costs
Maximising possibilities of liquidity
2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S
Prospects for 2020_
Our distinctive model is our best guarantee of emerging from this extraordinary situation stronger.
DIVERSIFICATION
Our earnings do not depend on the decisions of any single country, client or sector.
FINANCIAL
DISCIPLINE
High levels of generation of operating cash flow and low payment commitments in 2020.
Maximising possibilities of liquidity.
DECENTRALISATIONDIGITALISATION
Lean structure and flexibility to adapt our cost structure.
Local management to adapt to our different realities.
Accustomed to using online platforms that avoid the impacts of restrictions on mobility.
2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S
Prospects for 2020_
With current visibility, in 2020 we will carry on creating value...
We expect growth in sales and a positive result;with apositive generation of operating cash flow*;maintaining our5 strategic vectors.
... and it will be a pause on our road to growth, putting achievement of our Plan back by a year.
Global Dominion Access SA published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 14:33:04 UTC