Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Global Dominion Access, S.A.    DOM   ES0105130001

GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.

(DOM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Dominion Access S A : Q1 2020 resuts presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 10:34am EDT

Mid Term Financial Report

1st Quarter 2020

6 M AY 2 0 2 0

0 6 . 0 5 . 2 0 2 0

DISCLAIMER

  • This document has been prepared by Global Dominion Access, S.A. ("Dominion"), and is for information purposes only. No reliance may or should be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness. This document and the information contained herein are strictly confidential and are being shown to you solely for your information. The information may not be copied, distributed, reproduced or passed on, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, or disclosed by any recipient, to any other person (whether within or outside such person's organization or firm) or published in whole or in part, for any purpose or under any circumstances.
  • This document is an advertisement and not a prospectus for the purposes of applicable measures implementing EU Directive 2003/71/EC (such Directive, together with any applicable implementing measures in the relevant home Member State under such Directive, the "Prospectus Directive") and as such does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell or issue or invitation to purchase or subscribe for, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Dominion or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries, nor shall it or any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision. Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities referred to in this advertisement except on the basis of the information contained in any prospectus eventually published in accordance with the Prospectus Directive. The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date of the document and are subject to change.
  • This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they are registered or are exempt from registration. No money, securities or other consideration is being solicited and, if sent in response to the information contained herein, will not be accepted. Copies of this document are not being, and should not be, distributed or sent into the United States. This document does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom or in any other jurisdiction. The distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may also be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions.
  • This communication may contain forward-looking information and statements on Dominion, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Although Dominion believes that the expectations included in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and shareholders are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond he control of Dominion, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements,
  • Forward-lookingstatements are not guarantees of future performance. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Except as required by applicable law, Dominion foes not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
  • The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date of the document and are subject to verification, completion and change without notice. Neither Dominion nor any of its parent or subsidiary undertakings, or the subsidiary undertakings of any such parent undertakings, or any of such person's respective directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates or advisers, undertakes any obligation to amend, correct or update this document or to provide the recipient with access to any additional information that may arise in connection with it.

2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S

2020 Q1 results_

(€m)

Q1 2019

%

Q1 2020

Turnover

285.4

-6%

267.8

Adjusted Turnover (1)

212.6

+6%

224.5

EBITDA (2)

20.9

-14%

18.0

% EBITDA on Turnover

9.8%

8.0%

EBITA(2)

11.7

-23%

9.0

% EBITA on Turnover

5.5%

4.0%

EBIT (2)

10.5

-25%

7.8

% EBIT on Turnover

4.9%

3.5%

Net Income

6.7

-43%

3.9

% Net Income on Turnover

3.2%

1.7%

*The 1Q 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from the Q1 2019 for the following reasons: i) Q1 2019 included 2

(1)

Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices

months of Bygging India and 1 month of Alterna ii) Q1 2020 does not include 3 months of non-strategic IT activities (2)

EBITDA: Net Operating Income + Depreciation; EBITA: Net Operating Income + PPA's amortization; EBIT: Net

3

divested during 2019

Operating Income

2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S

2020 Q1 results_

Covid-19 Effect

1Q 2020 results are affected by the exceptional circumstances arising from the restrictive measures taken in most countries in the world as a consequence of SARS-CoV-2.

In the case of Dominion, the most widespread effects cover 18 days of 1Q 2020.

Sales

Adjusted Turnover growth of + 6.3% in constant

currency (FOREX effect -0.7%).

Taking into account comparable perimeters*, organic growth is ≈+4% despite the effects of SARS-CoV-2.

Margins

Deterioration in EBITDA, EBITA and Net Earnings limited to ≈ -3€m, thanks to a rapid reaction in terms of adjustment measures.

The fall in operating margins on turnover is a

direct consequence of the covid-19:i) a

temporary mismatch between the fall in sales and cost optimization and ii) first provisions for the forecasted restructuring costs

*The 1Q 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from the Q1 2019 for the following reasons: i) Q1 2019 included 2 months of Bygging India and 1 month of Alterna ii) Q1 2020 does not include 3 months

4

of non-strategic IT activities divested during 2019

2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S

A new breakdown to enhance the visibility of our business segments_

B2B_

B2C_

B2B Services_

B2B 360 Projects_

B2C_

  • Operations and maintenance

outsourcing contracts

• Major projects to create new

• Provision of personal and household

Process improvement

services for end consumers (energy,

infrastructures

resulting from service

telecommunications, insurance, etc.)

Activities

contracts

"Tier 1 supplier and digital expert capable of end-to-end execution of projects:

"Multi-service supplier bringing together a full

range of personal and household services in a

from project design and management to subsequent O&M"

single omnichannel platform"

Value proposition

Recurrent contracts

Project backlog

• Recurrent revenue

• Number of clients and their average

MC ≈ 10%

MC ≈ 15%

Lifetime Value

Keys of the business

5

2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S

Adjusted Turnover distribution by segment_

B2C

15%

35 €m

B2B

85%

190 €m

Q1 2019

%

Q1 2020

B2B_

122.7 €m

-7%

113.7 €m

Services

51%

B2B_

B2B_

Services

75.1 €m

+2%

76.3 €m

360 Projects

34%

B2B_

360 projects

B2C

14.8 €m

+133%

34.5 €m

*The 1Q 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from the Q1 2019 for the following reasons: i) Q1 2019 included 2 months of Bygging India and 1 month of Alterna ii) Q1 2020 does not include 3 months of non-strategic IT activities

divested during 2019

6

(1) Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices

2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S

Contribution Margin distribution by segment_

Q1 2019

%

Q1 2020

B2C

9%

2.2 €m

B2B

91%

22.5 €m

B2B_

12.1 €m

-10%

10.8 €m

Services

44%

B2B_

B2B_

Services

11.6 €m

+1%

11.7 €m

360 Projects

47%

B2B_

360 projects

B2C

3.3 €m

-32%

2.2 €m

*The 1Q 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from the Q1 2019 for the following reasons: i) Q1 2019 included 2 months of Bygging India and 1 month of Alterna ii) Q1 2020 does not include 3 months of non-strategic IT activities

divested during 2019

7

(1) EBITDA: Net Operating Income + Depreciation; EBITA: Net Operating Income + PPA's amortization; EBIT: Net Operating Income

2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S

B2B Segment in detail_

B2B_ Services

9,5%

CM/Turnover

Covid-19 effect:

  • Temporary cessation of installations and maintenance activities due to the shutdown of some industrial plants.
  • Generalized decrease of activity in networks and last mile in Telco.

Turnover (1) by activity field

Energy

198 €m

+11%

190 €m

10%

11%

Industry

43%

43%

-5%

B2B_

360 projects

15,4%

CM/ Turnover

Covid-19 effect:

  • Very low impact.
  • Limited to some mid size projects, mostly in Asia.
  • No backlog cancelations.
  • Hospital tendering processes in Chile go ahead normally.

T&T

47%

-6%

46%

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

(1) Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices

8

2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S

B2C Segment in detail_

Nº of services by type of supply

B2C_

Energy

Covid-19 effect:

• Stores closed since 14/03/20.

• Partibilities temporarily banned.

• Slow down of new client acquisitions: only through

online channels.

Telco

Energy Services

Telecommunications services

199,000

35,092

164,021

164 K

35 K

services

services

84,793

28,003

31/03 2018

31/03 2019

31/03 2020

9

2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S

Prospects for 2020_

Faced with the effects of Covid-19, we have reacted fast and firmly

We have a team experienced in coping with crisis scenarios

Rapid reaction in B2C and B2B Services

Very limited impact on B2B 360 Projects

Measures to contain Capex and Structural Costs

Maximising possibilities of liquidity

2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S

Prospects for 2020_

Our distinctive model is our best guarantee of emerging from this extraordinary situation stronger.

DIVERSIFICATION

Our earnings do not depend on the decisions of any single country, client or sector.

FINANCIAL

DISCIPLINE

High levels of generation of operating cash flow and low payment commitments in 2020.

Maximising possibilities of liquidity.

DECENTRALISATIONDIGITALISATION

Lean structure and flexibility to adapt our cost structure.

Local management to adapt to our different realities.

Accustomed to using online platforms that avoid the impacts of restrictions on mobility.

2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S

Prospects for 2020_

With current visibility, in 2020 we will carry on creating value...

We expect growth in sales and a positive result; with a positive generation of operating cash flow*; maintaining our 5 strategic vectors.

... and it will be a pause on our road to growth, putting achievement of our Plan back by a year.

* Operating cash flow: operating profit - Maintenance capex - financial result - taxes

For 20 years we have helped clients transform to become more efficient.

We apply technology and innovation to make this happen.

We are Dominion.

Global headquarters

Ibáñez de Bilbao, 28 8º A y B 48009 BILBAO (ESPAÑA)

Phone: (+34) 944 793 787

dominion-global.com

© Dominion 2020

Disclaimer

Global Dominion Access SA published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 14:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.
10:34aGLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : Q1 2020 resuts presentation
PU
10:34aGLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : Q1 2020 results press release
PU
04/30GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : Q1  2020 results & conference call announcement
PU
03/30ORI : weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
03/23ORI : weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
03/16ORI : weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
02/26ORI : Share buy-back programme
PU
02/25GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : Full year 2019 results presentation
PU
02/25GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : Full year 2019 results press release
PU
01/28GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : FY 2019 results & conference call announcement
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 969 M
EBIT 2020 65,9 M
Net income 2020 40,5 M
Finance 2020 146 M
Yield 2020 1,89%
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 8,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
EV / Sales2021 0,27x
Capitalization 447 M
Chart GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Global Dominion Access, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,43  €
Last Close Price 2,64  €
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 105%
Spread / Lowest Target 89,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mikel Félix Barandiarán Landín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antón María Pradera Jáuregui Executive Chairman
Mikel Uriarte Albaina Chief Financial Officer
Jesus María Herrera Barandíarán Director
Fermín del Río Sanz de Acedo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.-2.59%525
CINTAS CORPORATION-21.68%22 039
TELEPERFORMANCE-4.28%13 208
RENTOKIL INITIAL3.93%10 626
EDENRED-19.83%9 822
NEXI S.P.A6.91%9 548
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group