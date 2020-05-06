Global Dominion Access S A : Q1 2020 resuts presentation 0 05/06/2020 | 10:34am EDT Send by mail :

This communication may contain forward-looking information and statements on Dominion, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Although Dominion believes that the expectations included in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and shareholders are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond he control of Dominion, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements,

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Except as required by applicable law, Dominion foes not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date of the document and are subject to verification, completion and change without notice. Neither Dominion nor any of its parent or subsidiary undertakings, or the subsidiary undertakings of any such parent undertakings, or any of such person's respective directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates or advisers, undertakes any obligation to amend, correct or update this document or to provide the recipient with access to any additional information that may arise in connection with it. 2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S 2020 Q1 results_ (€m) Q1 2019 % Q1 2020 Turnover 285.4 -6% 267.8 Adjusted Turnover (1) 212.6 +6% 224.5 EBITDA (2) 20.9 -14% 18.0 % EBITDA on Turnover 9.8% 8.0% EBITA(2) 11.7 -23% 9.0 % EBITA on Turnover 5.5% 4.0% EBIT (2) 10.5 -25% 7.8 % EBIT on Turnover 4.9% 3.5% Net Income 6.7 -43% 3.9 % Net Income on Turnover 3.2% 1.7% *The 1Q 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from the Q1 2019 for the following reasons: i) Q1 2019 included 2 (1) Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices months of Bygging India and 1 month of Alterna ii) Q1 2020 does not include 3 months of non-strategic IT activities (2) EBITDA: Net Operating Income + Depreciation; EBITA: Net Operating Income + PPA's amortization; EBIT: Net 3 divested during 2019 Operating Income 2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S 2020 Q1 results_ Covid-19 Effect 1Q 2020 results are affected by the exceptional circumstances arising from the restrictive measures taken in most countries in the world as a consequence of SARS-CoV-2. In the case of Dominion, the most widespread effects cover 18 days of 1Q 2020. Sales Adjusted Turnover growth of + 6.3% in constant currency (FOREX effect -0.7%). Taking into account comparable perimeters*, organic growth is ≈+4% despite the effects of SARS-CoV-2. Margins Deterioration in EBITDA, EBITA and Net Earnings limited to ≈ -3€m, thanks to a rapid reaction in terms of adjustment measures. The fall in operating margins on turnover is a direct consequence of the covid-19:i) a temporary mismatch between the fall in sales and cost optimization and ii) first provisions for the forecasted restructuring costs *The 1Q 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from the Q1 2019 for the following reasons: i) Q1 2019 included 2 months of Bygging India and 1 month of Alterna ii) Q1 2020 does not include 3 months 4 of non-strategic IT activities divested during 2019 2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S A new breakdown to enhance the visibility of our business segments_ B2B_ B2C_ B2B Services_ B2B 360 Projects_ B2C_ Operations and maintenance outsourcing contracts • Major projects to create new • Provision of personal and household • Process improvement services for end consumers (energy, infrastructures resulting from service telecommunications, insurance, etc.) Activities contracts "Tier 1 supplier and digital expert capable of end-to-end execution of projects: "Multi-service supplier bringing together a full range of personal and household services in a from project design and management to subsequent O&M" single omnichannel platform" Value proposition • Recurrent contracts • Project backlog • Recurrent revenue • Number of clients and their average • MC ≈ 10% • MC ≈ 15% Lifetime Value Keys of the business 5 2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S Adjusted Turnover distribution by segment_ B2C 15% 35 €m B2B 85% 190 €m Q1 2019 % Q1 2020 B2B_ 122.7 €m -7% 113.7 €m Services 51% B2B_ B2B_ Services 75.1 €m +2% 76.3 €m 360 Projects 34% B2B_ 360 projects B2C 14.8 €m +133% 34.5 €m *The 1Q 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from the Q1 2019 for the following reasons: i) Q1 2019 included 2 months of Bygging India and 1 month of Alterna ii) Q1 2020 does not include 3 months of non-strategic IT activities divested during 2019 6 (1) Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices 2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S Contribution Margin distribution by segment_ Q1 2019 % Q1 2020 B2C 9% 2.2 €m B2B 91% 22.5 €m B2B_ 12.1 €m -10% 10.8 €m Services 44% B2B_ B2B_ Services 11.6 €m +1% 11.7 €m 360 Projects 47% B2B_ 360 projects B2C 3.3 €m -32% 2.2 €m *The 1Q 2020 consolidated perimeter differs from the Q1 2019 for the following reasons: i) Q1 2019 included 2 months of Bygging India and 1 month of Alterna ii) Q1 2020 does not include 3 months of non-strategic IT activities divested during 2019 7 (1) EBITDA: Net Operating Income + Depreciation; EBITA: Net Operating Income + PPA's amortization; EBIT: Net Operating Income 2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S B2B Segment in detail_ B2B_ Services 9,5% CM/Turnover Covid-19 effect: Temporary cessation of installations and maintenance activities due to the shutdown of some in dustrial plants .

plants Generalized decrease of activity in networks and last mile in Telco . Turnover (1) by activity field Energy 198 €m +11% 190 €m 10% 11% Industry 43% 43% -5% B2B_ 360 projects 15,4% CM/ Turnover Covid-19 effect: Very low impact .

. Limited to some mid size projects, mostly in Asia.

No backlog cancelations.

Hospital tendering processes in Chile go ahead normally. T&T 47% -6% 46% Q1 2019 Q1 2020 (1) Adjusted turnover = Annual Accounts Turnover without revenues from sold devices 8 2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S B2C Segment in detail_ Nº of services by type of supply B2C_ Energy Covid-19 effect: • Stores closed since 14/03/20. • Partibilities temporarily banned. • Slow down of new client acquisitions: only through online channels. Telco Energy Services Telecommunications services 199,000 35,092 164,021 164 K 35 K services services 84,793 28,003 31/03 2018 31/03 2019 31/03 2020 9 2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S Prospects for 2020_ Faced with the effects of Covid-19, we have reacted fast and firmly We have a team experienced in coping with crisis scenarios Rapid reaction in B2C and B2B Services Very limited impact on B2B 360 Projects Measures to contain Capex and Structural Costs Maximising possibilities of liquidity 2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S Prospects for 2020_ Our distinctive model is our best guarantee of emerging from this extraordinary situation stronger. DIVERSIFICATION Our earnings do not depend on the decisions of any single country, client or sector. FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE High levels of generation of operating cash flow and low payment commitments in 2020. Maximising possibilities of liquidity. DECENTRALISATIONDIGITALISATION Lean structure and flexibility to adapt our cost structure. Local management to adapt to our different realities. Accustomed to using online platforms that avoid the impacts of restrictions on mobility. 2 0 2 0 Q 1 R E S U L T S Prospects for 2020_ With current visibility, in 2020 we will carry on creating value... We expect growth in sales and a positive result; with a positive generation of operating cash flow*; maintaining our 5 strategic vectors. ... and it will be a pause on our road to growth, putting achievement of our Plan back by a year. * Operating cash flow: operating profit - Maintenance capex - financial result - taxes For 20 years we have helped clients transform to become more efficient. We apply technology and innovation to make this happen. We are Dominion. Global headquarters Ibáñez de Bilbao, 28 8º A y B 48009 BILBAO (ESPAÑA) Phone: (+34) 944 793 787 dominion-global.com © Dominion 2020 Attachments Original document

