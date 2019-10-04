Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Global Dominion Access, S.A.    DOM   ES0105130001

GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.

(DOM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liquidity agreement: termination of agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 01:52pm EDT

TO THE NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE COMITTEE

RELEVANT INFORMATION NOTICE

Pursuant to article 17 of the Regulation (UE) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse, to article 228 of the Royal Legislative-Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, approving the consolidated version of the Securities Market Act and to Section Four of Regulation 1/2017, dated 26 April, of the National Stock Exchange Committee, on liquidity agreements, regarding the liquidity agreement executed on 3 July 2017 with JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U., which entered into force on 11 July 2017, Global Dominion Access, S.A. informs that it has been terminated since its objectives -fostering the liquidity of the share and favoring the regularity of the share price- have been successfully reached.

During the execution of the agreement1:

  • 3,656,876 shares have been purchased, for a total amount of 15,899,436 euros, with an average price of 4.3478 euros;
  • 3,687,290 shares have been sold, for a total amount of 16,016,144 euros, with an average price of 4.3436 euros; and
  • no transaction was executed as a block trade or bilaterally-agreed transaction.

The effective date of termination has been 30 September 2019. This date, last day of the quarter period the operations of which have been disclosed by means of the immediately preceding relevant information notice published, has been also the last day of trading under the liquidity agreement.

Bilbao, 4 October 2019

José Ramón Berecibar Mutiozabal

Secretary of the Board of Directors

1 To show a complete picture of the entire trading period, the reference period considered is the term of the current agreement plus the term of the agreement terminated on 10 July 2017 (which was replaced by the current agreement), that is, from 16 September 2016 to 30 September 2019.

Disclaimer

Global Dominion Access SA published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 17:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.
01:52pLIQUIDITY AGREEMENT : termination of agreement
PU
01:52pLIQUIDITY AGREEMENT : periodic information 01/07/2019 - 30/09/2019
PU
07/19RELEVANT FACT : resignation and new appointment to the Board
PU
07/19GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS : H1 2019 Results Presentation
PU
07/19GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS : H1 2019 Results press release
PU
07/08GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS : H1 2019 results & conference call announcement
PU
07/04LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT : periodic information 01/04/2019-30/06/2019
PU
05/07GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS : Q1 2019 Results press release
PU
05/07GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS : Q1 2019 Results Presetation
PU
05/06RELEVANT FACT : Commercial Paper Programme 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 937 M
EBIT 2019 54,6 M
Net income 2019 39,3 M
Finance 2019 98,7 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 588 M
Chart GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Global Dominion Access, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,52  €
Last Close Price 3,48  €
Spread / Highest target 72,7%
Spread / Average Target 58,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mikel Félix Barandiarán Landín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antón María Pradera Jáuregui Executive Chairman
Mikel Uriarte Albaina Chief Financial Officer
Jesus María Herrera Barandíarán Director
Fermín del Río Sanz de Acedo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.-19.19%681
CINTAS CORPORATION53.96%28 104
TELEPERFORMANCE38.61%12 704
EDENRED29.55%11 680
INTERTEK GROUP PLC9.21%10 843
BUREAU VERITAS SA20.15%10 764
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group