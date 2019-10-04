Liquidity agreement: termination of agreement

TO THE NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE COMITTEE

RELEVANT INFORMATION NOTICE

Pursuant to article 17 of the Regulation (UE) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse, to article 228 of the Royal Legislative-Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, approving the consolidated version of the Securities Market Act and to Section Four of Regulation 1/2017, dated 26 April, of the National Stock Exchange Committee, on liquidity agreements, regarding the liquidity agreement executed on 3 July 2017 with JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U., which entered into force on 11 July 2017, Global Dominion Access, S.A. informs that it has been terminated since its objectives -fostering the liquidity of the share and favoring the regularity of the share price- have been successfully reached.

During the execution of the agreement1:

3,656,876 shares have been purchased, for a total amount of 15,899,436 euros, with an average price of 4.3478 euros;

3,687,290 shares have been sold, for a total amount of 16,016,144 euros, with an average price of 4.3436 euros; and

no transaction was executed as a block trade or bilaterally-agreed transaction.

The effective date of termination has been 30 September 2019. This date, last day of the quarter period the operations of which have been disclosed by means of the immediately preceding relevant information notice published, has been also the last day of trading under the liquidity agreement.

Bilbao, 4 October 2019

José Ramón Berecibar Mutiozabal

Secretary of the Board of Directors

1 To show a complete picture of the entire trading period, the reference period considered is the term of the current agreement plus the term of the agreement terminated on 10 July 2017 (which was replaced by the current agreement), that is, from 16 September 2016 to 30 September 2019.