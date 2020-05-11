Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Global Dominion Access, S.A.    DOM   ES0105130001

GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.

(DOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/11 09:26:05 am
3.123 EUR   +1.73%
09:29aORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
05/06GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : Q1 2020 resuts presentation
PU
05/06GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : Q1 2020 results press release
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ORI: Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 09:29am EDT

TO THE SPANISH NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A. (the "Company" or "Dominion"), pursuant to articles 227 and 228 of the Royal Legislative-Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, approving the consolidated version of the Spanish Securities Market Act, articles 5 and 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation on market abuse with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, and other applicable regulations, hereby reports the following

NOTICE OF OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

As a continuation of the notice of other relevant information published on February 26, 2020 (registration number 303) relating to the establishment of a share buy-back programme, the Company hereby reports the transactions carried out over its own shares between 4 and 8 May 2020 (both inclusive), under the share buy-back programme approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the authorization granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number of

Weighted

Venue

shares

average price

07/05/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

38.776

2,9531

Detailed information of the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as Annex.

Bilbao, May 11, 2020

José Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal

Secretary of the Board of Directors

1

Annex

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back programme between 4 and 8 May.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number of

Price

Broker

Venue

shares

07/05/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

8.250

2,945

Norbolsa

07/05/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

15.000

2,950

Norbolsa

07/05/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.000

2,975

Norbolsa

07/05/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.776

2,980

Norbolsa

07/05/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.250

2,970

Norbolsa

07/05/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

750

2,965

Norbolsa

07/05/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.500

2,960

Norbolsa

07/05/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.500

2,955

Norbolsa

07/05/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.750

2,940

Norbolsa

2

Disclaimer

Global Dominion Access SA published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 13:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.
09:29aORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
05/06GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : Q1 2020 resuts presentation
PU
05/06GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : Q1 2020 results press release
PU
04/30GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : Q1  2020 results & conference call announcement
PU
03/30ORI : weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
03/23ORI : weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
03/16ORI : weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
02/26ORI : Share buy-back programme
PU
02/25GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : Full year 2019 results presentation
PU
02/25GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : Full year 2019 results press release
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 983 M
EBIT 2020 43,4 M
Net income 2020 46,5 M
Finance 2020 114 M
Yield 2020 1,63%
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,41x
EV / Sales2021 0,35x
Capitalization 519 M
Chart GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Global Dominion Access, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,11  €
Last Close Price 3,07  €
Spread / Highest target 92,2%
Spread / Average Target 66,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mikel Félix Barandiarán Landín Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antón María Pradera Jáuregui Executive Chairman
Mikel Uriarte Albaina Chief Financial Officer
Jesus María Herrera Barandíarán Director
Fermín del Río Sanz de Acedo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A.1.66%564
CINTAS CORPORATION-18.91%22 705
TELEPERFORMANCE3.54%14 345
RENTOKIL INITIAL6.42%11 070
EDENRED-14.47%10 392
NEXI S.P.A12.76%9 512
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group