Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/29 12:00:39 pm
2.87 EUR   -2.05%
11:45aORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
06/23ORI : Dividend distribution
PU
06/23ORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
ORI: Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme

06/29/2020 | 11:45am EDT

TO THE SPANISH NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A. (the "Company" or "Dominion"), pursuant to articles 227 and 228 of the Royal Legislative-Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, approving the consolidated version of the Spanish Securities Market Act, articles 5 and 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing

Regulation on market abuse with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, and other applicable regulations, hereby reports the following

NOTICE OF OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

As a continuation of the notice of other relevant information published on February 26, 2020 (registration number 303) relating to the establishment of a share buy-back programme, the

Company hereby reports the transactions carried out over its own shares between 22 June and 26 June 2020 (both inclusive), under the share buy-back programme approved by the Board of

Directors of the Company in accordance with the authorization granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading Venue

Number of shares

Weighted average price

22/06/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

30.060

3,1372

Detailed information of the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as Annex.

Bilbao, June 29, 2020

José Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal Secretary of the Board of Directors

Annex

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back programme between 22 June and 26 June 2020.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading Venue

Number of shares

Price

Broker

22/06/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,100

Norbolsa

22/06/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

500

3,095

Norbolsa

22/06/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.069

3,150

Norbolsa

22/06/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

5.500

3,145

Norbolsa

22/06/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

12.000

3,140

Norbolsa

22/06/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.991

3,135

Norbolsa

22/06/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

4.500

3,130

Norbolsa

Disclaimer

Global Dominion Access SA published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 15:43:04 UTC
