ORI : Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme
PU
05:29aOIR : Información semanal del Programa de recompra de acciones
PU
04:39aGLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : Intermediate financial Statements
PU
ORI: Weekly information on the Share buy-back programme

08/06/2020 | 05:29am EDT

TO THE SPANISH NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS, S.A. (the "Company" or "Dominion"), pursuant to articles 227 and 228 of the Royal Legislative-Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, approving the consolidated version of the Spanish Securities Market Act, articles 5 and 17 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation on market abuse with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, and other applicable regulations, hereby reports the following

NOTICE OF OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

As a continuation of the notice of other relevant information published on February 26, 2020 (registration number 303) relating to the establishment of a share buy-back programme, the Company hereby reports the transactions carried out over its own shares between 27 July and 31 July 2020 (both inclusive), under the share buy-back programme approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with the authorization granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number of

Weighted

Venue

shares

average price

27/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

32.975

3,0727

28/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

31.468

3,0634

29/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

24.159

3,0059

30/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

34.295

2,9810

31/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

36.906

2,8101

Detailed information of the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as Annex.

Bilbao, August 3, 2020

José Ramón Berecíbar Mutiozábal

Secretary of the Board of Directors

1

Annex

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back programme between 27 July and 31 July 2020.

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number

Price

Broker

Venue

of shares

27/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

750

3,140

Norbolsa

27/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

750

3,130

Norbolsa

27/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.975

3,125

Norbolsa

27/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

750

3,115

Norbolsa

27/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.364

3,080

Norbolsa

27/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.566

3,075

Norbolsa

27/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.886

3,070

Norbolsa

27/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

16.434

3,060

Norbolsa

27/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.000

3,055

Norbolsa

27/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,065

Norbolsa

28/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

3,075

Norbolsa

28/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

4.500

3,070

Norbolsa

28/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

13.968

3,060

Norbolsa

28/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

10.063

3,065

Norbolsa

28/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

750

3,055

Norbolsa

28/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

687

3,050

Norbolsa

29/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.176

3,020

Norbolsa

29/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.917

3,015

Norbolsa

29/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

750

3,010

Norbolsa

29/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.178

3,005

Norbolsa

29/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.045

2,975

Norbolsa

29/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

10.407

2,985

Norbolsa

29/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.054

3,040

Norbolsa

29/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.732

3,045

Norbolsa

29/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

900

3,055

Norbolsa

30/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

4.495

3,010

Norbolsa

30/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

5.651

3,005

Norbolsa

30/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

5.099

3,000

Norbolsa

30/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

4.627

2,995

Norbolsa

30/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

4.668

2,990

Norbolsa

30/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

750

2,985

Norbolsa

30/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.250

3,015

Norbolsa

30/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

755

2,930

Norbolsa

30/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.000

2,925

Norbolsa

30/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.000

2,920

Norbolsa

30/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.000

2,905

Norbolsa

30/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

2,910

Norbolsa

30/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.500

2,900

Norbolsa

2

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number of

Price

Broker

Venue

shares

31/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.000

2,845

Norbolsa

31/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

2.656

2,840

Norbolsa

31/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

750

2,835

Norbolsa

31/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

750

2,830

Norbolsa

31/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.750

2,825

Norbolsa

31/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

3.250

2,820

Norbolsa

31/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

4.452

2,810

Norbolsa

31/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

686

2,815

Norbolsa

31/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

200

2,765

Norbolsa

31/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

1.000

2,770

Norbolsa

31/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

4.300

2,790

Norbolsa

31/07/2020

DOMI.MC

Purchase

XMAD

14.112

2,800

Norbolsa

3

Disclaimer

Global Dominion Access SA published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 09:28:02 UTC
