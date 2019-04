Liquidity agreement: periodic infromaction 01/01/2019 - 01/04/2019

TO THE NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE COMITTEE

RELEVANT INFORMATION NOTICE

Pursuant to article 17 of the Regulation (UE) no. 596/2014 on Market Abuse, to article 228 of the Royal Legislative-Decree 4/2015, dated 23 October, approving the consolidated version of the Securities Market Act and to Section Four of Regulation 1/2017, dated 26 April, of the National Stock Exchange Committee, on liquidity agreements, regarding the liquidity agreement executed on 3 July 2017 with JB Capital Markets, S.V., S.A.U., which entered into force on 11 July 2017, Global Dominion Access, S.A. (i) informs that no transaction made between 1 January 2019 and 31 March 2019, both included, was executed as a block trade or bilaterally-agreed transaction and (ii) discloses the summary of the transactions made during such period, as attached to this relevant information notice.

Bilbao, 4 April 2019

José Ramón Berecibar Mutiozabal

Secretary of the Board of Directors