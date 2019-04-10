Log in
Global Eagle Entertainment : Passengers Can Find Carmen Sandiego on Airlines and Cruise Lines under New Games Agreement

0
04/10/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

Passengers Can Find Carmen Sandiego on Airlines and Cruise Lines under New Games Agreement

10 Apr, 2019

Los Angeles - March 30, 2019 - Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: ENT], the leading connected content company for aviation and maritime, announced that the popular explorer Carmen Sandiego will appear on board airlines, cruise lines, and in hospitality markets under a new licensing agreement with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

'The new Carmen Sandiego game has been specifically created for onboard playing,' Dina Dumenko, Global Eagle's Head of Games Strategy explained. 'By correctly advancing through multiple layers of trivia questions, passengers will be able to unlock clues about her whereabouts in their quest to find Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?'

After developing a custom game optimized for travelers, Global Eagle will debut Carmen Sandiego in late 2019 for airlines and maritime markets, plus the hospitality market, where Global Eagle sees a growing business.

Carmen Sandiego jumped onto the scene in 1985 in the first of 22 video games and went on to become a best-selling game franchise and hit television series. Carmen Sandiego has won over 125 awards and accolades, including three Emmys. It relaunched as an animated TV series on Netflix in 2019, with a live action film to follow. HMH's publishing program debuted in January with Who in the World is Carmen Sandiego?; the simultaneous Spanish-language edition, ¿Quién es Carmen Sandiego?; and the Audible audiobook edition. Global Eagle's games, which are played more than 150 million times each year on more than 105 airlines, tap into the growing global games market of 2.2 billion players.

'It is fitting that the inspiring young woman who explored the world is now going to be traveling on board planes and ships to all corners of the world courtesy of our customers,' said Per Norén, Global Eagle President. 'Carmen Sandiego further solidifies Global Eagle's games leadership in a global gaming market of more than $108 billion.'

'As a globe-trotting super-thief, Carmen Sandiego knows her way around ships and planes, and this custom game for world travelers is an ideal way to introduce her to a new generation of fans while celebrating her computer game roots,' said Caroline Fraser, head of HMH Productions, and the executive producer of the 'Carmen Sandiego' Netflix original series. HMH Productions is a division of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media, producing TV, film, and interactive media, from conception through launch.

About Global Eagle

Global Eagle is the only worldwide connectivity and content experience company, serving consumers beyond the reach of everyday telecom and cable providers, to bring a digital world of connected entertainment to the Aviation, Maritime, Enterprise and Government markets. Through its intelligent leadership, investment in innovation and a comprehensive product suite, it commands and envied position operating as an open-platform, single-source provider. Listed on NASDAQ, Global Eagle has over 600 blue-chip accounts, targeting every customer as a reference. The company actively engages with humanitarian projects to support a better world by bringing immediate connectivity to disaster regions. For additional information, visit GlobalEagle.com

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media

For nearly two centuries, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has published some of the world's most renowned novels, nonfiction, children's books, and reference works. As part of a leading global learning company, it is uniquely positioned to offer educational and entertaining content for all audiences. Its distinguished author list includes ten Nobel Prize winners, forty-eight Pulitzer Prize winners, fifteen National Book Award winners, and more than one hundred Caldecott, Newbery, Printz, and Sibert Medal and Honor recipients. Current and recent authors include Tim O'Brien, Natasha Trethewey, Tim Ferriss, Amos Oz, Ursula K. Le Guin, and a celebrated roster of children's authors and illustrators including Kwame Alexander, Lois Lowry, and Chris Van Allsburg. HMH is also home to The Best American series®; The Whole30®, Weber Grill, How to Cook Everything®, and other leading lifestyle properties; books by J.R.R. Tolkien; and many iconic children's books and characters, including Curious George®, The Little Prince, and The Polar Express. HMH Audio, a newly launched imprint, will publish audio books of HMH front list and backlist titles starting in fall 2019.

HMH Productions, a division of HMH Books & Media, develops and produces media and licensed products

HMH Productions is a content incubator, production company, and brand manager with expertise across all media platforms. As part of the largest K-12 education companies in the country and one of the oldest and most celebrated publishers, HMH Productions is uniquely positioned to identify book properties with media potential while building a pipeline of original IP developed in-house. It produces TV, film, and interactive media, from conception through launch, handling marketing, product licensing, and promotions for HMH's major franchises, which include Carmen Sandiego and The Oregon Trail.

Media Contact:
Peter Lopez
Peter.Lopez@GlobalEagle.com

Disclaimer

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 01:07:06 UTC
